Skoda Auto India announces Monsoon Service Campaign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: With a fleet full of 5-star safe, crash-tested cars, and the recent unveil of its brand new “Let’s Explore” campaign, Škoda Auto India has announced its Monsoon Service Campaign. It includes a slew of service, parts and maintenance offers aimed at enhancing ownership experience and customer satisfaction.

The Monsoon Service Campaign, active till 7 August, 2023, includes multiple offers. It provides 15% discount on select parts and up to 10% off on select Value Added Services and accessories. Customers who upgrade to Continental tyres will also be eligible for additional gifts. Above all of this, the Monsoon Service Campaign also includes a 20% discount on the 2nd and 3rd year of Road-Side Assistance.

Škoda Auto India already offers a 4-year/100,000 km, whichever earlier, standard warranty. The Monsoon Package in unison with the already existing SuperCare Maintenance package, Extended Warranty, Anytime Warranty and additional roadside assistance – allows customers to benefit from an effective warranty of upto 8 years or 150,000 kms of and upto 9 years of Road Side Assistance. This, in addition to the discounts, offers and benefits of the Monsoon Service Campaign allows for an unparalleled service, maintenance and ownership experience.

All existing and new Škoda customers can avail these Extended and Anytime Warranties during any period of their ownership, and the benefits of the Monsoon Campaign on or before 7 August, 2023.

Škoda Auto

- is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.

- aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.

- is emerging as the leading European brand in important growth markets such as India or North Africa.

- currently offers its customers twelve passenger-car series: the Fabia, Rapid, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Enyaq iV, Enyaq Coupé iV, Slavia and Kushaq.

- delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022.

- has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

- independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions in association with the Group.

- operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

- employs over 40,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets.

Škoda Auto India

- fascinating customers in India since 2001.

- offers 3 models in India – Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq

- present in more than 140 cities across the country with over 240 customer touchpoints

- recorded triple digit growth of 125% with 53,721 units sold in 2022

Škoda Auto India website - www.škoda-auto.co.in

Škoda Auto India Communications Twitter Handle - @SkodaIndia_PR

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor