Skoda Auto India Launches 'Responsible Exploration' Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: With a focus on fuelling the desire for Responsible Exploration, Skoda Auto India and PHD Media's latest campaign brings together explorers and sustainability seekers. The aim is to pave the way for rural development, new opportunities and a bright future for the residents of rural Kolavadai in the heart of Maharashtra.

Please find the link to the video here: Skoda Responsible Exploration

The aim is to further building upon its brand philosophy of 'Let's Explore'. Skoda India beckoned customers to not only fulfil their thrill of exploration but also become catalysts of change. It encouraged them to collect single-use plastic waste found during explorations of unchartered territories and scenic landscapes of the country, and deposit collections at the nearest Skoda Auto India dealership.

By partnering with the Public Welfare Department and NGO, Keshav Sita Trust, the brand turned waste into a force for good, recycling and repurposing it into construction bricks - designed for the benefit of rural and remote communities in India. The campaign unlocked a unique opportunity to help lay a crucial 2.5 km road in Kolavadai district. Discarded plastic waste became a stepping stone in this story of transformation. A once isolated, remote village now stands connected by a paved road - enabling locals access to education, healthcare, markets, and more, and helping the community expand its horizons and illuminate the path to socio-economic prosperity.

PHD Media's customer-centric strategy, supported by Omnicom Group's Content Practice, was instrumental in amplifying the campaign's core message of sustainability and social progress, across channels - effectively transforming the campaign into an impactful and compelling narrative.

