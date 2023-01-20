SKODA AUTO India Rewards Service Challenge 2022 Winners

A year after hosting and awarding teams and individuals who enabled immaculate customer service and satisfaction, SKODA AUTO India continues with its tradition of the SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE. Like in 2022, Pune played host yet again in 2023 to a glittering ceremony that acknowledged, rewarded, and encouraged SKODA personnel and its partners to place the customer first. Petr Solc, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, "Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. One of the many ways we ensure customer delight is by having people and partners who ensure a SKODA customer is always satisfied and has a hassle-free ownership experience. This is the sole reason we host the SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE. To acknowledge, value and reward the men and women who represent our brand to our customers. It is their work and efficiency that keeps our customers satisfied. They are one of the key enablers in our goal of Accelerating Growth in 2023 and in ensuring that customer-centricity and the SKODA brand are synonymous." The SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE was instituted in 2011. It is a national-level competition that evaluates Parts Managers, Diagnostic and Master Technicians, Service Technicians, and Service Advisors among others. The goal of the challenge is to encourage, motivate and inculcate a sense of pride and belonging among personnel who work in the service area of SKODA AUTO's partners and dealers. As it is this sense of pride and belonging that leads to happy personnel that in turn leads to happy customers. From the 752 initial participants in 2021, the year 2022 saw 1,161 initial participants from dealerships across India in online rounds held in August 2022, followed by face-to-face Regional Rounds in September 2022. Top 10 individuals from the 5 categories competed in the finals held in SKODA AUTO-VW India's Training Academy in Pune on January 18, 2023. The competition consisted of several rounds of tests assessing participants on theory, practical and soft skills. The winners are1. Service Technicians - Subhas Adhikary from Global Motocorp LLP, Kolkata2. Service Manager- Manish Atwal from Krishna Auto Sales, Chandigarh3. Service Advisors - Girish Javaregowda from Raja Motors, Bangalore4. Parts & Accessories Managers.- Jay Jani from Presidency Cars Pvt. Ltd, Surat5. Master & Diagnostic Technicians - Samuel KM from Raja Motors, Bangalore Petr Solc, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India handed over the trophy and a token of appreciation to the winners.

- is successfully steering the new decade with the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030.- aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and more e-models.- is emerging as the leading European brand in important growth markets like India and North Africa.- currently offers its customers 12 passenger-car series: the FABIA, RAPID, SCALA, OCATVIA and SUPERB, as well as the KAMIQ, KAROQ, KODIAQ, ENYAQ iV, ENUAQ Coupe iV, SLAVIA and KUSHAQ.- delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022.- has been a member of the Volkswagen Group, one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world, for 30 years.- independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components like engines and transmissions in association with the Group.- operates at three sites in the Czech Republic and has an additional production capacity in China, Russia, Slovakia and India, primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.- employs 45,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets

SKODA AUTO INDIA- fascinating customers in India since 2001.- offers 5 models in India - SLAVIA, SUPERB, OCTAVIA, KUSHAQ and KODIAQ.- present in more than 140 cities across the country with over 240 customer touchpoints- recorded a triple-digit growth of 125 per cent with 53,721 units sold in 2022

