Skoda Auto Marks Its Silver Jubilee in India with Highest Ever Monthly Sales

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Skoda Auto India's Silver Jubilee year, which also marks its New Era in India has already hit a landmark - record monthly sales in its 25-year-history in India. March 2025 saw Skoda Auto India sell 7,422 units, which is the highest-ever monthly sales by the brand in India. The achievement comes soon after the introduction of all-new Kylaq SUV and Ranveer Singh becoming the company's first-ever Brand Superstar, driving awareness and consideration.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India commenting on the sales landmark said, "With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a 'New Era' in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads. The customer feedback highlights that Kylaq comes with an exceptional price-value proposition, taking comfort, space and safety from a segment higher, into the sub-4-metre SUV segment. To enable more customers and celebrate the Kylaq success, we decided to extend the introductory pricing until the end of April."

Kylaq: Powering the high

A driver of the biggest-ever month for Skoda Auto in India is the latest entrant, the Kylaq, which was announced in February 2024. The car was named by India and was unveiled in November 2024 with deliveries beginning in January 2025. It is Skoda Auto India's first sub-4m SUV and is the entry point into the Skoda family of five-star safe rated cars. All three Skoda cars built on the MQB-A0-IN platform - Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq have earned themselves a full five-stars for both adult and child safety. The Kushaq and Slavia were tested by Global NCAP while the Kylaq underwent a test recently under the Bharat NCAP.

In order to cater to the increasing demand, Kylaq is having its fastest ramp-up in production, with the objective of delivering all customers with active bookings (more than 15,000) by the end of May.

Getting closer to customers

The brand also expanded its network of touchpoints from 120 in 2021 to over 280 as on date, with a target to touch 350 this year. Skoda Auto India also introduced innovations like fully digitalised showrooms, online-only sales, add-on Anytime Warranty, service transparency like Skoda Service Cam, competitive maintenance costs, and protection against service price surges with Skoda Supercare among others. Moreover, Skoda Auto India has recently introduced a one-year complimentary Supercare maintenance package for all new Skoda customers bringing down service and maintenance costs substantially for its customers and fans.

Skoda Auto

* is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030.

* aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.

* effectively leverages existing potential in important growth markets such as India, North Africa, Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

* currently offers its customers twelve passenger-car series: the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Elroq, Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe, Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq.

* delivered over 926,600 vehicles to customers around the world in 2024.

* has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

* is part of the Brand Group CORE - the organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands - to achieve joint growth and to significantly increase the overall efficiency of the five volume brands.

* independently manufactures and develops components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions as part of the Volkswagen Group; these components are also used in vehicles of other Group brands.

* operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

* employs approximately 40,000 people globally and is active in around 100 markets.

Skoda Auto India

* fascinating customers in India since 2001.

* offers 5 models in India - Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq and Superb

* present in more than 150 cities across the country with over 280 customer touchpoints

Skoda Auto India website - https://www.skoda-auto.co.in/

