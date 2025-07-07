Skoda Auto Volkswagen India adds Bentley to its India portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Monday announced the addition of Bentley, the legendary British brand, as the sixth marque under the Group's umbrella.

From July 1, 2025, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been exclusively importing, distributing and servicing Bentley vehicles across the country, deepening the Group's commitment to India's rapidly expanding luxury car arena.

All marketing, sales, and after-sales operations will be conducted under a newly established entity, Bentley India, a group company of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, which will oversee the brand's India strategy and retail network, according to a company statement.

Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director of Bentley India, leading the brand in the Indian market.

According to the company's statement, Bentley India will have three new dealer partners across key cities, starting with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These new showrooms will offer India's ultra-high-net-worth customers Bentley products.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, "Welcoming Bentley into the SAVWIPL family is a proud milestone that completes our portfolio from the precision of German engineering to the timeless elegance and unmatched performance of British craftsmanship. India's appetite for uncompromising luxury is growing rapidly. Additionally, Abbey's deep understanding of the Indian market makes him the ideal leader to steer Bentley India toward new milestones."

Jan Bures, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "It's a proud moment for us in India to welcome Bentley into the SAVWIPL family. The ever-growing UHNI segment in India will benefit from this new association, and we, along with our new dealer partners, will ensure the best of luxury and performance for our customers."

For over two decades, Bentley has been a part of India's luxury car landscape.

Headquartered in Pune, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India manages the Indian operations of six prestigious brands - Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche. It operates two manufacturing facilities in India - at Chakan, Pune, and Shendra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad).

