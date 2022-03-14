Skullcandy Unveils Skull-Iq Smart Feature Technology To Enable Hands-Free Audio Via Simple Voice Commands

Skullcandy, announced today its all-new, voice-driven platform, Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology™. Providing users with the ability to go completely hands-free, Skull-iQ debuts on Push Active and Grind True Wireless Earbuds which get smarter over time with over-the-air updates via the Skullcandy App. The new collection is available now at Skullcandy.in, Amazon and select retailers nationwide.

Intuitive voice commands are the standout feature of Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology. Users can simply say, "Hey Skullcandy" to initiate seamless voice control. They can then give commands to play or pause content, accept, or reject calls, turn on Stay-Aware Mode for enhanced safety and even launch Spotify. Through a partnership with the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service, Skullcandy is the first to provide voice-activated Spotify Tap™ access. A simple, "Hey Skullcandy, Spotify" voice command enables the most frictionless way to access music and podcasts, or users can press a button on their earbuds to activate. Skull-iQalsomakes it easy to issue audio commands directly to a device's personal voice assistant without any additional setup. These game-changing convenience features are ideal for our adventurous on-the-go consumer who follows active lifestyle.

Skullcandy strategy centres around our consumers and gives them "Truly Hands-Free, Cloud-Connected Future".

Skullcandy's latest collection of true wireless earbuds is led by Push Active and Grind True Wireless Earbuds (Launched Price:Push Active Rs8,499 and Grind Rs7,799). Serving as the ideal entry point to Skull-iQ hands-free voice control technology, Push Active and Grind is for those seeking an adventure-ready, durable fit designed specifically for high-intensity activities.

Additional details surrounding Push Active and GrindTrue Wireless Earbuds include:

* Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology -Issue simple, hands-free voice commands to take calls, change tracks, adjust volume, turn on Stay-Aware Mode, activate device assistant, launch Spotify Tap, and more

* Over-the-Air Updates - Update earbuds via the Skullcandy App to add new features for enhanced functionality and added value

* Premium Audio Quality -Experience supreme sound thanks to expertly-tuned acoustic drivers, dual noise-reducing microphones for natural and clear call quality and a noise-isolating fit

* Push Active have Up to 44 Hours of Battery Life and Grind have Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life

* USB-C Rapid Charging Case - For 10 minutes spent in the case, receive 2 hours of battery life

* True Wireless via Bluetooth® Push Active 5.2 and Grind 5

* Auto On/Connect - Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

* IP55 Sweat and Water Resistance - Go on any adventure without missing a beat

* Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology- If an earbud is misplaced, simply 'ring' it from the Tile app

* Perfect Selfie - Trigger your phone camera to take the perfect selfie and more.

For more information on Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology as well as Push Active and Grind True Wireless Earbuds, visit

Check us on social platforms:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Twitter:

This story is provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor