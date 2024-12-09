SkyDecor Laminates launch a new range of Laminates

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9: SkyDecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd. announced the grand launch of 'Design Master 1 MM+ Decorative Laminates' and 'Acrylish - Volume 2' during dealership meet in Indore. The newly launched Design Master 1 MM+ range includes over 300 unique laminates that effortlessly decorate spaces and efficiently improve functionality. Moreover, Acrylish - Volume 2, the new version of high-gloss laminates, is made with 100% virgin PMMA, which guarantees surface stability and scratch resistance.

Speaking about the launch, Manoj Bansal, Managing Director, Skydecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd., said, "Skydecor Laminates has always aimed to provide premium service and state-of-the-art products to our customers. Hence the brand is recognized today for pioneering quality, affordable design, and sustainability. The launch of Design Master 1 MM+ and Acrylish - Volume 2 is a significant milestone for us. These products will provide our customers with high quality and unique design options to make their spaces even more beautiful and functional."

Mushtaq Ali Rangwala, Managing Director, of Star Plywood (Indore), and Distributor of SkyDecor said, "Skydecor Laminates has always been committed to innovation and excellence. With Design Master 1 MM+ and Acrylish - Volume 2, we have taken another step forward. The new laminates not only enhance the visual aesthetics but also serve the purpose of functional utility. We aim to provide our customers with something new and better every time."

Design Master 1 MM+ is unique in its diverse European paper range that caters to various aesthetic preferences and design needs. The laminates in this range include unique textures that add depth and character to the interiors. Be it classic elegance or modern innovation, Design Master offers a perfect solution for every space. Acrylish - Volume 2 is a perfect example of advanced high-gloss laminates. It has over 111 designs to meet the highest standards of quality suitable for every interior and space. These laminates are made from European raw materials and bring life to the interiors. The innovative designs and textures enhance the visual appeal and tactile experience.

About SkyDecor Laminates

SkyDecor Laminates began its journey in the year 2016. With an infrastructure of over 100,000 sq. m and premium machinery, SkyDecor Laminates is committed to continuous growth and innovation. The company has manufacturing units located in Greater Noida and Hapur, producing high-quality PVC, acrylic, and decorative laminates. It has its operational headquarters in Noida and an experience center in Kirti Nagar. With a legacy of a decade, Skydecor Laminates is committed to changing places and proudly says that we are the only PVC laminate company in India to be certified as a Green Product.

