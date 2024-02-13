Skydecor Laminates Unveils Cutting-edge Experience Centre in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi, Transforming Interior Design with Innovation and Sustainability

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 13: Skydecor Laminates, a leader in the world of innovative laminate solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Experience Centre, located in Kirti Nagar, New Delhi. Boasting an impressive 3600 square feet, this extraordinary showroom is set to revolutionize the way customers engage with laminates for their home decor requirements.

The Skydecor Experience Centre is more than just a showroom; it's an immersive journey into the future of interior spaces. The showroom showcases Skydecor's latest collections, including a wide range of innovative laminates and interior solutions that are set to redefine industry standards. Customers can experience the quality, textures, and designs of new products firsthand, ensuring they find the perfect match for their design needs.

"We are incredibly excited to open the doors to our Experience Centre. This space is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Utsav Garg, Managing Director of Skydecor. "The new Skydecor Experience Centre offers an unparalleled experience for our customers to explore and interact with our products in a whole new way."

Manoj Bansal, Managing Director of Skydecor, added, "The launch of our Experience Centre marks a significant milestone in our journey. It reflects our vision to not only offer the best products but also to transform the way people think about and engage with interior design. We believe this space will inspire creativity and open up a world of possibilities for designers, architects, and homeowners alike."

The newly launched Skydecor Experience Centre at Kirti Nagar is set to become a hub for architects, interior designers, design enthusiasts and homeowners looking to bring their interior design visions to life. With a focus on innovation, customer engagement, and a vast product range, the showroom promises to be a destination for inspiration and cutting-edge design solutions.

Skydecor's latest collection at the experience centre consists of a diverse range of PVC Laminates, Decorative Laminates, and Acrylic Laminates, all meticulously designed to reflect upcoming market trends that meet the evolving demands of the industry. The brand recently launched a new collection of Fluted Laminates that has become quite a rage amongst interior designers and home owners alike. In line with its commitment to sustainability, Skydecor Laminates continues to place a strong emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable materials in its new collection of laminates. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to provide products that are not only visually appealing but also environmentally responsible. Notable features of the new laminates include Anti-Borer PVC Laminates, Carpenter-Friendly Decorative Laminates, and Anti-Yellow Acrylic Laminates.

Skydecor Laminates Pvt. Ltd. established in the year 2016, is the first manufacturer of PVC laminates in India. From a humble beginning of 32 designs, Skydecor has augmented and diversified it's range by leaps and bounds to more than 600 superior quality designer laminates. Skydecor continues to invest heavily in R&D activities to establish a culture of improvement & innovation.

In the year 2021, Skydecor launched an exclusive range of decorative laminates, showcasing customers with a perfect blend of international quality standards and durability. In recent times. The brand has emerged as the largest manufacturer of Acrylic laminates in the country. The divine range of laminates was launched in 2022, with a 6H Anti Scratch coating. The brand uses 100% pure acrylic raw material and European processes to manufacture these high-quality laminates.

As per growing market demands for modular furniture, Skydecor's pre laminated manufacturing unit was establish in the year 2022 with a wide range of Pre-Laminated Panels, which are bacteria-free, eco-friendly and resistant to fungus, stains and termites.

Today, Skydecor Laminates is known as the pioneer of quality, affordable design and sustainability

For more information, visit skydecor.in.

