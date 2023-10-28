Skye Air Garners Global Recognition Among Forbes India's 200 Select Companies

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 28: Skye Air, India's largest SaaS based autonomous logistics solution provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious list of "200 Select Companies with Global Business Potential" by Forbes India. This recognition serves as a testament to Skye Air's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and global business expansion.

Forbes India, in collaboration with D Globalist, a distinguished Global Business Mobility Accelerator with a vast network of professionals, has curated this list as part of the launch edition of the D Globalist Entrepreneurs Global Mobility Summit (DGEMS). DGEMS aims to celebrate and support visionary founders who are redefining the boundaries of domestic business, embracing a borderless approach to foster global growth and impact.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be recognized by Forbes India as one of the 200 Select Companies with Global Business Potential," said Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO at Skye Air. "This acknowledgment is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as a validation of our vision to revolutionize last-mile logistics on a global scale."

Skye Air's pioneering efforts in enabling just-in-time last mile deliveries have set new benchmarks in the logistics industry, propelling the company to the forefront of the global market. This accolade from Forbes India further reinforces the company's position as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to this recognition, Skye Air has recently been awarded the Outstanding Start-up Award by the PHD Chamber of Commerce, a testament to its outstanding contributions to the start-up ecosystem. Furthermore, Skye Air has successfully completed Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery trials in Dubai, marking a historic achievement as the first Indian company to do so.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Forbes India and D Globalist for this remarkable recognition. It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and creating innovative solutions that make a positive impact on a global scale," Ankit Kumar added.

For more information about Skye Air, please visit www.skyeair.tech.

Skye Air is India's leading SaaS based autonomous logistics solution provider with base of operations in Delhi-NCR. The company is focused on streamlining drone deliveries as a mainstream logistics solution for healthcare, e-commerce, quick commerce, agri-commodity and other industries. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Skye Air is at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor