Skyesports Championship BGMI Set for Sixth Edition Featuring INR 40 Lakhs Prize Pool, Grand Finals on May 17-18 in Bangalore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 8: The Skyesports Championship, India's longest-running homegrown esports IP, is returning for its sixth edition with BGMI and a prize pool of Rs40 Lakhs, culminating in an on-ground Grand Finals on May 17 and 18 in Bangalore.

Leading brands including AMD, Red Bull, GIGABYTE, and Western Digital have partnered with Skyesports for the 2025 edition, reaffirming their commitment to India's rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem.

Commenting on the return of the IP, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said, "The Skyesports Championship is an IP we've been nurturing since 2018, growing year after year into one of India's most recognized esports tournaments with a highly engaged youth audience. We are excited to have partners like AMD, Red Bull, GIGABYTE, and Western Digital joining us for this event, allowing us to deliver a top-notch entertainment product for fans with engaging competitive esports action featuring top-tier teams and esports athletes the country has to offer. With initiatives like the new Sky Champ Rule, this tournament is set to be a standout event on the BGMI esports calendar."

The return of the Skyesports Championship as an on-ground BGMI event builds on the success of its 2023 edition, which recorded over 32 million digital views and attracted more than 12,000 fans to the stadium.

This momentum reflects India's position as the fastest-growing gaming market across Asia and MENA, as reported by Niko Partners. The Indian games market is expected to surpass $1 billion in 2025, reaching $1.4 billion in revenue by 2028. Mobile gaming continues to lead, accounting for nearly 78% of all revenue. With an expected 277 million new gamers by 2028, India is also on track to overtake China in the highest total number of gamers worldwide.

As the country's leading esports tournament organizer, Skyesports continues to drive this momentum by delivering high-impact, community-driven esports experiences at scale.

The Skyesports Championship 2025 BGMI Grand Finals will feature an exciting new format:

- Day 1 (May 17) - Sky Surge: Teams will compete across six maps, aiming to accumulate points and reach the Sky Champ point goal of 66 points.

-Day 2 (May 18) - Sky Champ Rule: Once a team reaches 66 points, they must secure a Chicken Dinner to be crowned champions. If no team achieves this within eight maps, the team with the highest points will be declared the winner.

This unique format makes every match extremely crucial, as teams are not only focused on aggressively reaching the point threshold but also on strategically targeting opponents who are close to achieving it or have crossed it already.

The Skyesports Championship BGMI event schedule is as follows:

- Upper Bracket: May 6-9 (16 teams - Top 8 advance to the Grand Finals, bottom 8 fall to the Last Chance Qualifier)

- Last Chance Qualifier: May 10-12 (16 teams - 8 each from the Upper and Lower Brackets)

- Grand Finals: May 17-18 (Top 8 teams from the LCQ join the 8 qualified from the Upper Bracket to compete for the title)

The entire tournament will be livestreamed on the official Skyesports YouTube channel. Stay tuned to the Skyesports Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook handles for more information regarding the on-ground finale.

About Skyesports: Skyesports, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a leading global IP builder in the esports and gaming industry. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers and ex-professional players, the company excels in community building, IP creation, and providing tech solutions for gamers, esports players, and brands. By hosting world-class tournaments and nurturing a vibrant gaming community, Skyesports is revolutionizing the global esports scene. Skyesports is a part of the digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor