Skyesports Masters, Sponsored by Industry Giants, Descends into Bangalore for INR 2 Crore Grand Finale

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 22: Skyesports, India’s leading esports tournament organizer, is all set to host the finale for the Skyesports Masters, the country’s first franchised esports league with a INR 2 Crore Prize Pool, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore. The event, happening on Aug. 26 and 27, will feature high-octane esports action, meet-and-greets with the country’s top gaming influencers, a live music performance, and much more, making it one of the biggest gaming extravaganzas in the country to date.

As the country’s largest gaming event, Skyesports has partnered with industry giants for the esports tournament. The event is powered by AMD and Windows 11 with Flipkart as the co-powered sponsor. Zebronics, on the other hand, are peripheral partners for the event. Loco is the broadcasting partner and will be hosting the exclusive live stream for the Grand Finale on its platform for viewers from around the world to tune in.

The top four teams from the exhilarating Regular Season have made it to the Finale. Marcos Gaming, Revenant Esports, 7Sea Esports, and Gods Reign will lock horns in CS:GO for the title of inaugural champions and the lion’s share of the INR 2 Crore Prize Pool.

Fans who want to attend the event live can register on PayTM Insider for their free tickets. Attendees will be treated to esports action, meet-and-greets, influencer show matches, brand booths, mini-games, and giveaways at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore. Other sponsors for the gaming event include Red Bull, Bayes Esports, and 1XBET.

Skyesports is also bringing the top gaming influencers to the Skyesports Masters. Mortal, Scout, Rakazone, Tbone, Sharkshe, Xyaa, and Tonde, are among the 30-plus creators attending the event. The showdown will also feature a live music performance featuring rap sensation KARMA bringing a perfect blend between esports and music for fans.

