Skyexch.net has been chosen an official partner for the inaugural season of ILT20

Skyexch.net has been named the International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 official partner. The competition will take place from January 13 to February 12. The league will include six teams: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Desert Vipers, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, and Gulf Giants. Three of these franchises also have teams in the Indian T20 League.

Each club will play five home and five away matches, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. In Qualifier 1, the top two teams will compete for a berth in the final, while one of the third and fourth-ranked teams will be eliminated via the eliminator.

The winner of the eliminator and the loser of qualifier 1 will compete in qualification 2 for the second slot in the final. The tournament's final will be placed in Dubai on February 12, 2023.

Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Paul Stirling, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Chris Lynn, Marcus Stoinis, and others will compete in the competition. The spectators are anxiously awaiting the start of the blockbuster competition, which promises to wow them with thrilling cricket action.

In terms of cricket tournament sponsorship, Skyexch was named as the title sponsor of the Road to Safety World Series 2022, in which side India Legends won the championship, and Skyexch has also been a part of the Lanka Premier League as the event's presenting sponsor for the 2022 edition.

Skyexch.net has also ventured into other sports, including as horse racing, where it has been named the title sponsor of the Royal Calcutta Turf Club season 2022.

