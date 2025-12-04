Skylark Drones and WELL Labs sign MoU to accelerate data-driven water-resource intelligence in India

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4: Skylark Drones, a leader in geospatial intelligence and drone-powered data infrastructure, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WELL Labs, a water & land systems transformation centre, working across India through research, partnerships, and collective action. The collaboration brings together Skylark's large-scale drone data mapping and software intelligence with WELL Labs' deep hydrological expertise and government partnerships to create next-generation solutions for India's complex water-resource challenges.

The partnership aims to jointly develop and deploy high-precision, data-driven models for urban and rural water systems, supporting initiatives in watershed management, flood resilience, urban hydrology and climate-linked water planning.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mughilan Thiru Ramaswamy, CEO, Skylark Drones, said,

"India is entering a decisive decade for climate resilience, and water lies at the center of that challenge. Solving it requires precision, scale, and to rethink how decisions are made. This collaboration brings together scientific depth and technology infrastructure to build clarity where there has historically been uncertainty. With WELL Labs, we are creating a shared system of truth for water governance, one that empowers public institutions, communities, and ecosystem partners to act earlier, respond faster, and plan better. The work ahead is ambitious, but so is the need."

Vivek Srinivasan, Managing Partner, Platforms & Partnerships, WELL Labs, added,

"India's water challenges demand data at macro and micro scales. Satellite data, while efficient at macro scales, can fail at a village level. By combining Skylark Drones' geospatial mapping infrastructure with WELL Labs' scientific insight, we are building a powerful foundation for the diagnosis and solution of water problems. This collaboration ensures that governments, planners, and donors can shift from reactive decision-making to predictive, evidence-based intervention."

Skylark Drones is India's first full-stack drone technology company offering both advanced drone and software solutions, and is building the core infrastructure for the global drone ecosystem.

As an early mover and policy shaper, Skylark Drones bridges technology, regulation, and enterprise adoption to drive industry transformation. Its flagship software platforms, Drone Mission Ops and Spectra, along with Bharat Drones series, enable aerial intelligence at scale, powering 175+ enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, across Mining, Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Construction, and Utilities.

WELL Labs is transforming water systems at scale across India through research, partnerships, and collective action. It takes on audacious challenges, tackling complex problems by designing comprehensive solutions that provide large social returns.

WELL Labs' work is science-led and community-focused. It addresses the interconnections between water, environment, land, and livelihoods. To create impact at scale, it embeds solutions within governments, works with the private sector, and collaborates with civil society and active citizens. Based in Bengaluru, the organisation is part of the Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) Society.

