Skylix: A Gem in the Hills of Lonavala, Redefining India's Sky Lounge Experience

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: Perched amidst the serene hills of Lonavala, Skylix stands as the town's most elevated escape, offering the town's most elevated escape where imagination meets ambiance and every evening unfolds as a celebration above the clouds. Set on top of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, Skylix immerses guests in a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere, surrounded by breathtaking, uninterrupted 360-degree views of the Sahyadri ranges. As the day transitions into twilight, the venue becomes a canvas of changing hues, creating a cozy sunset experience that blends warm light, drifting clouds, and the evolving phases of the sky. With its setting that feels both transportive and intimate, it delivers one of India's most distinctive sky lounge experiences, drawing travellers, tastemakers, and wanderers alike.

Adding to its curated calendar, Skylix hosts its signature monthly celebration Full Moon Night at Skylix. From 5th to 7th December, the sky lounge transforms into a celestial sanctuary as the full moon rises above the Sahyadris. This rare experience blends cosmic ambience with imaginative mixology, immersive lighting, and music designed to heighten the lunar mood. Guests are invited to journey into a space where every sip, sound, and moment is inspired by the universe making it one of Skylix's most anticipated evenings. Skylix will continue to host its Full Moon Night celebration every month.

At Skylix, evenings unfold through global gastronomy, featuring Pan-Asian, Mediterranean, and Italian creations crafted with precision and flair. Each plate is thoughtfully paired with an inventive menu of signature cocktails, where artful infusions, refined techniques, and striking presentations shape unforgettable moments. The venue also celebrates exclusive art and sculptural design, adding personality and depth to the space while elevating the overall experience.

The heart of Skylix comes alive on the iconic Observatory Deck. Under a canopy of stars glowing with warm amber torchlight and gentle moonlight guests find themselves immersed in an atmosphere that feels dreamlike yet inviting. Adding to the venue's charm is the signature theatrical descent of astronauts, a moment of whimsy that has become symbolic of Skylix's spirit. Guests can begin the evening with the Sunset Toast Ritual at the Vantage Point, drift through golden hour aboard the playful Champagne Boat on Wheels, or unwind with a serene stargazing experience under the open sky.

Skylix has quickly become a sought-after destination, known for evenings that feel immersive, expressive, and thoughtfully crafted. With its rising popularity, advance booking is strongly recommended, as slots are sold out on most weekends since opening. This festive season, elevate your celebrations Christmas, New Year's, or any special night with an experience that feels truly transportive.

Moments this refined are sought after.

Your reservation is essential.

Reservation at Skylix : +91 90961 54320

Link : https://www.instagram.com/skylix_radisson?igsh=NnpiZjNnOWYxZjFy

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor