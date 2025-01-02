Skytech Group pays 25 percent of Dues Under Special Scheme, Big Relief to Homebuyers of Skytech Matrott

New Delhi [India], January 02: In a significant move towards resolving pending issues for homebuyers, Skytech Group, under the leadership of Mayank Chawla, has cleared 25% of its outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 6.05 crore of the Noida Authority. This payment has been made under the special scheme introduced by Amitabh Kant, aimed at addressing long-standing real estate challenges in the region.

This development brings much-needed relief to homebuyers of Skytech Matrott, a residential project in Sector 76, Noida, as it paves the way for the resumption of flat registrations, which have been pending for some time. Additionally, sealed flats within the project will be reopened by the Noida Authority, marking a crucial step towards resolving the project's pending issues and restoring buyers’ confidence.

Mayank Chawla, Managing Director, Skytech Group stated, With this step, the pending sublease deeds will be completed with the support of Noida Authority”

Homebuyers, who have been eagerly awaiting the resolution of this matter, welcomed the move. The reopening of sealed flats by the Noida Authority is expected to further expedite the process of handing over flats to rightful owners.

The Noida Authority's initiative, supported by the efforts of developers like Skytech Group, reflects a concerted effort to address the challenges of stalled real estate projects in the city, ensuring better outcomes for homebuyers.

About Skytech Group

Skytech Group is a prominent real estate developer known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery of residential projects. With several residential and commercial projects in its portfolio, the group has played a key role in shaping Noida’s urban landscape.

