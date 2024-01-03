SkyySkill Academy and IIT Guwahati's E&ICT Academy Join Forces to Enhance Tech Education Nationwide

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 3: Hyderabad & Odisha-based skill development and placement platform SkyySkill Academy is excited to announce its collaboration with Guwahati's E&ICT Academy at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology.

The collaboration aims to enhance the employability of tech students and professionals through SkyySkill Academy's comprehensive training in Electric Vehicle technology, CAD/CAM, Game Development & AR/VR, Web development, Web Designing, and Full Stack Web Development from the esteemed E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati.

In addition, the agreement seeks to reshape India's tech education landscape and represents a monumental achievement on SkyySkill Academy's ongoing mission to bring a global standard of tech education to talented students who face barriers to accessing or affording premium tech education in India, according to a media release.

The press release particularly emphasized how this partnership is accelerating the educational experience and employability skills of tech enthusiasts to a globally recognized standard, providing learners with a valuable asset for their careers.

The collaboration is in line with E&ICT's Academies vision, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Government of India, and several IITs and NITs, who are key players in this transformative venture, which seeks to increase the number of professionals skilled in tech education.

The initiative supports SkyySkill Academy's commitment to becoming India's leading upskilling and placement platform, addressing the needs of learners aspiring for IIT-certified programs, who can now access a global curriculum through a flexible learning approach on tangible job outcomes.

Under the agreement, professors and students will benefit from a meticulously designed and endorsed curriculum by the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati. Engineering students and technical professionals will have to use training programs, software, and learning sources to increase tech education accessibility by 30 percent.

In addition, engineering students enrolling with SkyySkill Academy nationwide will have the opportunity to earn cutting-edge and advanced certifications from E&ICT Academy, accredited by IIT Guwahati, to enhance their career prospects.

The press release also noted that these courses will be widely available to aspiring tech professionals across the nation at affordable rates, enabling them to acquire competency in technology and strengthen their employability.

"At a time when Indian universities are committed to leveraging technological innovations to enhance the overall educational experience of students and promote their success, this partnership program will contribute to the growth of tech professionals," says the Founder of SkyySkill Academy.

This, in turn, is expected to reinforce India's attractiveness and competitiveness on the international stage, strengthening the national economy and stimulating investments. This collaboration certainly accelerates SkyySkill Academy's mission, marking a pivotal role in their journey. It is a significant stride towards offering top-notch tech education. It also highlights SkyySkill Academy's history of training professionals nationwide for more than five years now.

SkyySkill is a prominent skill development platform offering various industrial courses in association with top-notch industry professionals and leading institutions. Their job-guaranteed programs have helped students and graduates get admitted to top universities and also get their dream jobs in a short period.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor