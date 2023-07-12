SL Bags “Great Brand” Int’l Award, Mr Mahima Mishra Crowned As “Greatest Leader” In Marine Business

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 12: Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL), led by its founder father-cum-managing director (MD) Mr Mahimananda (Mahima) Mishra, has bagged two international awards in the area of “Marine Business”.

While Mr Mahima Mishra has been adorned as a “Great Leader”, his esteemed firm OSL has been adjudged as a “Great Brand” in the area of “Marine Business”.

The two coveted awards were given away by H.E. Mr. Jamal Bin Saif Aljarwan, Secretary General, The UAE International Investors Council, at a significant ceremony held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay in Dubai yesterday (July 10, 2023).

The gala event was jointly that of the “20th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum (AABSF)” and the “11th Edition – World’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 Asia & GCC Awards and Summit”. It was organised by AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media Consulting PL.

Mr MAHIMANANDA MISHRA’S PROFILE:

The beacon of Eastern India’s business circle, Mr. Mahimananda Mishra, was born on Akshay Tritiya Day (7th May 1953), which is considered an auspicious day in India, in the historic city of Cuttack, Odisha. Mr Mishra graduated in political science and got his Masters’s Degree in Law from the prestigious M S Law College, Cuttack.

While he started his business in the logistics sector by providing manpower to the then-existing stevedores, he could foresee the potential in stevedoring. So, he established Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in 1978, which reached its pinnacle by securing the No. 1 stevedore status at various seaports. Being the pioneer in this business, the set of work processes in stevedoring initiated by Mr. Mahimananda Mishra during the 1970s is still in practice, withstanding the changing environment of business and resulting in a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

During his journey of more than five decades and being a natural leader having sharp business acumen, he built a towering stevedoring enterprise and conglomerate of diverse business domains, namely Mining, Hospitality, Automobile, Energy, Trading, Owning & Operating Ports & Terminals and so on.

With his 360-degree vision, his active participation in philanthropic activities is well acclaimed by the Government and the public alike.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor