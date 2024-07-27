SleepyCat Launches Its First Experience Store in Ghitorni, Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: SleepyCat, India's leading direct-to-consumer mattress and sleep solutions brand, has announced the opening of its very first retail store in Ghitorni, Delhi. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's journey to revolutionize the sleep industry by providing unparalleled comfort and innovative sleep products to a wider audience.

The new SleepyCat sleep studio, which opened its doors to visitors on 27th July, 2024, offers a unique and immersive shopping experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore SleepyCat's range of premium sleep products firsthand, including their bestsellers and flagship products as well as a variety of pillows, bedding, and accessories designed to enhance sleep quality.

SleepyCat retail store has been designed to offer customers an interactive experience. Instead of putting products behind plastic covers, they have built an interactive sleep station where one can get a sense of the product's touch & feel, thus allowing a customer to make an informed purchase. This store, they believe, will be a disruption in the current landscape because of SleepyCat's resolve to simplify and declutter complicated options. With knowledgeable sleep experts providing personalized consultations to help make informed decisions, the process of selecting the right mattress becomes much easier. The store is designed to make shopping for sleep products a delightful and relaxing experience instead of an overwhelming one.

Kabir Siddiq - Founder & CEO of SleepyCat said, "This Sleep Studio is only the first of many. A retail plan is underway to launch 15 more studios by this financial year end." He adds, "We look at expanding our line of sleep solutions with this launch" The objective of launching stores while already doing well in the e-commerce space was to simplify mattress shopping for all - even those who may be wary of buying a mattress online without feeling the product

Founded in 2017 by Kabir Siddiq, SleepyCat is India's premium sleep solutions company while being the internet's highest-rated mattress brand. With a mission to make sleep an equal priority to work, SleepyCat's product portfolio includes the most comfortable and innovative products while also having the most convenient mattress shopping experience. Their flagship product, the Ultima Mattress, is India's first mattress with CoolTEC™ fabric that keeps you up to 4°cooler along with DeepTouch Pressure Technology that provides 7-zone differentiated support. The Original Mattress provides the perfect balance of comfort and support and the Hybrid Latex Mattress is designed especially for orthopedic relief. SleepyCat provides a wide variety of unique pillow options suited for all kinds of sleepers. If there is any product you need to sleep better, SleepyCat has it and they are likely to have the best version of it. Their diversified portfolio of offerings is extended to comforters, throws, weighted blankets, and pet beds, thereby catering to all possible consumer requirements in their quest for sound sleep.

