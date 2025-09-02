slice strengthens board with former RBI executive

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: slice, which aims to build India's most loved bank, has appointed Eugene Emmanuel Karthak, a former Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India, as Part-time Chairman and Independent Director to its Bank Board.

Mr. Karthak previously served on the board of slice's parent company Garagepreneurs Internet Private Limited (GIPL) before its banking merger and his continuation with the bank shows stability during a critical growth phase for the company.

With over three decades at India's central bank, Mr. Karthak led the Information Technology and Corporate Services departments, etc, and also served as Regional Director in RBI Delhi and Bengaluru, where he strengthened regulatory compliance and policy implementation across multiple institutions. He also participated in several high-level RBI committees throughout his tenure.

His governance experience extends to prior board positions at Andhra Bank as RBI Nominee Director and Jana Small Finance Bank as Independent Director. He currently heads the Indian Institute of Bank Management, a national banking training institution sponsored and governed by RBI, NABARD, other PSBs, etc. He also serves on the Governing Council of the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL), Mumbai.

The appointment comes as slice accelerates its mission to build an inclusive and accessible bank, having brought the best of digital banking and UPI to physical branches in Bengaluru and Gurugram in recent months. slice has also started rolling out the much-beloved UPI credit card, bringing credit and rewards that are designed to offer the best experience to all its members. Over the past year, slice has strengthened financial inclusion and regional employment by creating more than 400 new jobs in the Northeast. The bank has also extended its services to new communities, empowering underserved regions with formal banking opportunities and driving long-term economic participation across the Northeast.

"We are privileged to welcome Eugene sir to our Board. His unparalleled expertise in regulatory governance, financial inclusion, and strategic oversight will be invaluable as slice builds on its mission to create India's most loved bank. At a time when we are reimagining banking for millions of Indians, his guidance will help us strengthen our foundation of trust, compliance, and responsible innovation, ensuring that we grow with both ambition and accountability," said Rajan Bajaj, Founder & Executive Director, slice.

"I am excited to join slice at such a pivotal moment in India's banking journey. The opportunity to help build the next generation of banking, rooted in digital-first principles and powered by inclusion, is both a responsibility and a privilege. slice's vision of championing digital banking shows how technology and trust can come together to transform financial access for millions of Indians. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, and the Board to ensure that this vision is realized with the highest standards of governance and impact," said Mr. Karthak.

slice is on a mission to build India's most loved bank. It is reimagining consumer banking in India with simple, transparent, and technology-driven products. Following its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, slice operates as a full-stack bank, offering the slice savings account, slice fixed deposits, slice UPI, slice borrow, slice UPI credit card and India's first UPI-led bank branch. slice's mission is to make banking faster, fairer, accessible and easier for every Indian. slice is backed by marquee global investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures, and Gunosy Capital.

