SLK, an Altimetrik Company named Major Contender in Everest Group's Application Transformation Services for AI-enablement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 24: SLK, an Altimetrik Company has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Application Transformation Services for AI-enablement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This recognition reflects their AI-first vision for Application Transformation Services (ATS), enabling enterprises to move beyond traditional modernization and build intelligent, adaptive, and data-driven ecosystems that are ready for the AI era.

The Everest Group report highlights that, as enterprises push to scale AI beyond pilots, investments in application transformation are accelerating. By modernizing legacy systems into cloud-native, data-rich, API-first architectures, organizations are building AI-ready cores that enable widespread adoption of GenAI and automation.

Key strengths of SLK, an Altimetrik company noted in the report include:

- SLK Software has invested in developing proprietary in-house tools such as AiWiz, TestAI, Smart Data Governance, FastAPI, and GHC Insights to support end-to-end transformation phases from discovery and design through to deployment within a single environment

- Enterprises in the banking, insurance and manufacturing verticals may find SLK Software a suitable partner, given it's vertical-specific accelerators, for domain specific use cases across payments, smart factory, and quote-to-cash, and its track record of domain expertise and long-standing client relationships.

Chandrashekar Surbhat, Sr. VP-AI & Digital, Altimetrik says, "As AI moves from isolated efficiency solutions to transforming the very core of enterprise products and services, organizations are being driven to modernize their application landscapes. This recognition reflects how we are helping clients navigate this shift by revamping both business and technology architectures so they can unlock AI's full potential."

"The rising enterprise urgency to scale AI beyond pilots, coupled with the need for modern, AI-ready cores, is fuelling investments in application transformation. By enabling enterprises to modernize legacy systems into cloud-native, data-rich, and API-first architectures, application transformation is emerging as a pivotal driver of AI adoption at scale," says Ankit Gupta, Vice President at Everest Group. "SLK Software emerges as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Application Transformation Services for AI-enablement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, supported by proprietary in-house tools that enable end-to-end transformation, from discovery and design through deployment, within a cohesive environment. Sector-specific accelerators across banking, insurance, and manufacturing, combined with deep domain expertise and long-standing client relationships, position SLK as a trusted modernization partner."

SLK's approach to AI-enablement combines AI-infused transformation which enhances existing systems with AI-driven tools and insights, with AI-native transformation that is focused on building new applications with intelligence at their core. This dual approach enables them to address some of the most pressing enterprise challenges. The organisation helps clients overcome legacy constraints through automated discovery from legacy applications, using reverse engineering to uncover system logic and dependencies that enable seamless modernization.

Together with Altimetrik, SLK is amplifying this vision by combining our engineering depth with Altimetrik's digital acceleration expertise to deliver AI-first application transformation at scale, empowering clients to innovate faster, operate smarter and drive sustainable growth.

About SLK, an Altimetrik company.

SLK, an Altimetrik company, is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions through a culture of partnership and continuous evolution. Following its acquisition by Altimetrik, the unified organization broadens its innovation ecosystem and global reach. This alignment combines SLK's expertise in Intelligent Enterprise, Infrastructure Management, Automation and Quality Engineering, Digital Operations, and Industry-Focused Solutions with Altimetrik's proficiency in Data and AI, Digital Business Enablement, Product and Platform Engineering, Cloud and Modernization, and Go-to-Market and Growth Execution. Together, they are poised to unlock value, accelerate modernization, and drive measurable AI-first innovation at scale.

For 25 years, the organization has been enabling enterprises across insurance, financial services, investment management, and manufacturing to reimagine their business and address both present and future needs. With this integration, the company will further expand into healthcare, life sciences, and retail, enhancing its ability to drive meaningful digital transformation. Recognized over the years by Great Place To Work®, Brandon Hall, Mercer | Mettl-HRedge Awards, and SHRM for its people practices and culture of excellence, the organization continues to constructively challenge the status quo to drive peak performance through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation.

