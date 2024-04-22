Sloan Valve Company launches first flagship experience center in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 22: Sloan Valve Company, the forefront leader in plumbing solutions since 1906, launched its flagship facility in Gurugram recently through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sloan India Private Limited. Sloan's first experience center in India was inaugurated by Graham Allen, President & CEO, Sloan Valve Company, US. This milestone marks Sloan's commitment in India to provide advanced and sustainable restroom solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Sloan's commitment to sustainability is evident in its LEED-certified building, characterised by abundant natural light and indoor greenery. Vertical gardens and communal spaces create a thriving indoor environment, supported by a robust system. The four-story layout is carefully arranged, with storage, parking, and services on the ground floor, manufacturing facilities and a quality control lab on the first floor, and an experience center and corporate office on the second floor. A central staircase, adorned with design elements, traces Sloan's journey through history as visitors ascend. Natural materials like wood, leather, brass, and veneer infuse a modern aesthetic throughout the office space. Additionally, each floor features themed conference rooms and washrooms inspired by Sloan's product range, offering diverse experiences.

Discussing the plumbing industry in India and potential best practices from the US, Graham Allen, President & CEO, Sloan Valve Company said, "India's plumbing industry is commendable, particularly its use of grey water for toilets, a practice rarely seen outside of Singapore and the US. A best practice from the US that India should adopt is implementing a universal standard for durable, water-efficient plumbing products across all sectors. Given the critical importance of fresh water, especially amidst rapid urbanisation, adopting strict water efficiency standards like those in the US is imperative. Additionally, in the commercial market, where high usage and rough handling are common, prioritising durability and vandal resistance is key. It's crucial for this market to recognise manufacturers like us who give more importance to total cost of ownership over initial capital costs."

Parthiv Amin, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Sloan Valve Company said, "The plumbing fixtures and fittings market in India is set for consistent expansion, fueled by various factors. These include rising investments in both residential and commercial infrastructure, a growing inclination towards eco-friendly and water-saving plumbing solutions, and a wide array of designs and finishes catering to diverse aesthetic and functional needs. We envision a promising future for Sloan in India, innovating with local resources to meet regional demands. In the next 5 to 10 years, Sloan India is set to become a leading global operation, exporting to South East Asia, the Middle East, and possibly Latin America."

Commenting on the launch, Krishna C. Mukti, Director - Sloan India said, "The plumbing industry is progressively moving towards achieving net-zero status in water usage and waste management. Green plumbing initiatives are now integrated into the overarching concept of 'Green Buildings'. It's imperative to address critical issues concerning water conservation and sustainability to encourage a circular water economy in the construction sector. Water, as the primary component, plays an important role in attaining carbon neutrality. It serves as the unifying element connecting us all, and Sloan products are instrumental in managing this invaluable resource worldwide. As staunch proponents of green construction practices, we continuously pioneer water and energy-efficient solutions, setting new industry standards. The establishment of our flagship facility in Gurugram signifies a major breakthrough in our journey."

As Sloan ventures into this new chapter, it aims to revolutionise perceptions of plumbing and sustainability. With its flagship facility in Gurugram, the company looks forward to forming lasting partnerships and catalysing positive change in the Indian market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor