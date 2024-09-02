Slone Infosystems Secures Rs 17.43 Cr Contract for ICT Lab

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Slone Infosystems Limited (NSE: SLONE), specialized in providing IT hardware solutions, including sales and rentals of laptops, desktops, servers, and network equipment, along with tailored IT services across India, has secured a substantial contract valued at Rs 17.43 Cr. The company has been entrusted with supplying materials for the establishment of ICT Labs, which will feature advanced drone technology, AI, and robotics services. This significant order further solidifies company's reputation as a trusted partner in delivering state-of-the-art IT solutions.

The contract, which encompasses a wide range of IT products, is scheduled for delivery within 7 to 10 working days. This rapid turnaround reflects company's commitment to responding swiftly to client needs while upholding the highest standards of quality and service.

This highlights company's unwavering dedication to expanding its product portfolio and addressing the evolving technological needs of its clients. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on enhancing its offerings with emerging technologies and expanding its customer base to continue delivering top-tier IT solutions.

Commenting on securing the order, Mr Rajesh Khanna - MD & Chairman of Slone Infosystems Limited, mentioned, "We are excited to announce the securing of a substantial contract for the ICT Labs project, which includes advanced drone technology, AI, and robotics. This significant order highlights our ability to deliver innovative and comprehensive IT hardware solutions, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the industry. The rapid delivery timeline showcases our commitment to efficiency and high standards of service.

This achievement reflects our dedication to expanding our product portfolio and addressing the evolving technological needs of our clients. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on integrating emerging technologies and growing our customer base, ensuring we remain at the forefront of IT solutions and drive continued success in the market."

