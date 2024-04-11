SLS Hyderabad: Gateway to Law Careers via SLAT & AIAT 2024 Exams

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 11: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad, a constituent of Symbiosis International Deemed University, announces the commencement of registration for aspiring law students. The institute welcomes applications for both undergraduate and post-graduate law programmes through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) and All India Admission Test (AIAT) 2024. The objective of these entrance tests is to assess the legal aptitude and reasoning skills of candidates, thereby ensuring the admission of meritorious students who can excel in the field of law.

SLAT 2024: Dates and Registration

The SLAT 2024 registration is ongoing and will close on April 12, 2024. Candidates can apply for the undergraduate courses B.B.A. LL.B and B.A LL.B through the official website. The exam will be conducted on May 5 and 11, 2024, across various test centres in India. Individuals can opt for one of these dates to appear for the entrance exam.

AIAT 2024: LLM Admissions

For its 1-year LLM programme, SLS Hyderabad conducts admissions through the All India Admission Test (AIAT) 2024. The AIAT registration process is also open, and the last date to apply is April 18, 2024. The AIAT exam is slated to take place on May 11, 2024.

Commenting on the admissions process, Dr Santosh Aghav, Director, Symbiosis Law School Hyderabad said, "We aim to provide a conducive learning environment for students to develop their legal skills and knowledge. Our selection process is designed to identify the most promising candidates who can contribute to the legal fraternity."

Unique Legal Pathways Offered at SLS Hyderabad

* B.B.A. LL.B.: A 5-year integrated programme merging business and legal principles. Graduates of this programme are prepared for diverse career opportunities in corporate law, entrepreneurship, and litigation. It fosters a deep understanding among students of how legal frameworks interact with the business world, providing a well-rounded legal education.

* B.A LL.B: This 5-year integrated programme delves into the evolution of the legal system, political influences on legislation, and laws' societal impact. This programme equips graduates to think critically, analyze legal issues from multiple perspectives, and advocate effectively.

* LL.M Programmes: SLS Hyderabad offers specialised 1-year LL.M. programmes in Business and Corporate Law, and Criminal and Security Law, focusing on comprehensive legal training in various specialised areas.

Industry-Ready Training and Global Engagement

- Practical Learning: The university recognizes the importance of practical training. By providing practical learning, the university ensures that students are well-prepared with the necessary skills and meet the legal profession's demands.

- Global Engagement: The university's International Cell fosters collaborations, enhancing academic advancement for students and faculty. Having this legal education system helps students operate effectively in an increasingly interconnected world.

Career Support and Placement

* Placement Programmes: SLS Hyderabad's robust placement programmes help students gain knowledge about interview processes, and improve their interview skills so they can easily get connected to legal firms and get a reputable position.

* Alumni Network: A strong alumni network helps students by offering mentorship and networking opportunities, enhancing career prospects.

Students aspiring for a distinguished legal career are encouraged to consider SLS Hyderabad, a premier institution known for academic excellence, industry alignment, and alumni achievements. The institution not only educates but also empowers individuals to translate their ideals into a thriving legal career.

For more information, visit Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Hyderabad

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor