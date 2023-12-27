SLS Pune Announces Admissions Open for 5-Year Programme via SLAT 2024, Application Portal is open until 12th April 2024

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 27: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune, a leading destination of excellence in legal education, is welcoming the new batch of law students for its 5-year integrated law programme B.A./B.B.A. L.L.B. (Hons.) through the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2024. This programme equips students with a deep understanding of legal principles, preparing them for diverse legal careers. The application process for the SLAT examination commenced on December 13th, 2023, and will conclude on 12th April 2024. Furthermore, the closure for both SLAT registration and payment is scheduled for 12th April 2024 (Friday). The deadline for SLS Pune payment concludes on 16th April 2024 (Sunday). All candidates must adhere to these deadlines to ensure a seamless and successful registration process.

Prospective applicants can visit the official SLS Pune website (https://www.symlaw.ac.in/admission-process) and familiarize themselves with the important dates related to the admission process.

Expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming admissions cycle, Dr. Shashikala Gurpur, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, says, "For us, Law isn't just words on a page, it's a pulse. At SLS Pune, we amplify its heartbeat by shaping our students into legal minds who will shape the future of law. Our 5-year programme doesn't merely impart theory - rather, we combine theory with real-world experience for maximum impact - to craft not just lawyers but legal architects."

Building upon the top-notch offerings, the institute selects its students through a rigorous eligibility process:

* Admission requires appearing for the SLAT examination as a precondition for admission

* Candidates should have passed their 10+2 examination from any recognized board with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST candidates)

Additionally, To fuel this legal pulse, the institute has been serving its students with key offerings that include:

1. A comprehensive curriculum combining theoretical knowledge with practical application for maximum preparation for success in law career

2. Faculty who are both distinguished scholars and legal practitioners provide students with invaluable insight and guidance throughout their academic journey

3. Hands-on learning through internships at top law firms, corporate houses and legal organizations readying for diverse legal careers.

4. Offering international exposure through exchange programmes, moot court competitions, and partnerships with respected law schools worldwide

Symbiosis Law School, Pune is at the forefront of legal education, blending theory with real-world exposure when shaping legal minds, offering robust curriculums, esteemed faculty members and hands-on learning experiences to aspiring legal architects. Through SLAT examinations which combine logic with comprehension, passionate minds may explore futures beyond books - expect an exhilarating legal journey!

To get more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.symlaw.ac.in/admission-process

