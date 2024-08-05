SL's Supreme Court grounds controversial deal to issue on-arrival visa by foreign consortium to a halt

Colombo, Aug 5 Sri Lanka's Immigration Department has reverted to issuing on-arrival visas at the points of entry, and airport after the Supreme Court suspended a controversial deal outsourcing online visa issuing to a tripartite joint venture, including an Indian company.

Issuing of online visas for visitors to the island nation ground to a halt when the Supreme Court on Friday suspended the agreement signed by the Sri Lanka Immigration Department with three parties -- Singapore-registered GBS Technology Services, the UAE-registered IVS Global-FZCO and the Dubai-headquartered VFS VF Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

Though now based in Dubai, VFS was originally founded in India and the majority of the company is owned by an American investment firm, Blackstone.

Sri Lanka's Opposition had charged that the government had amassed $10 million from the controversial deal which was diverted to the upcoming election campaign. However, the government denied the allegation.

The country's apex court issued the suspension until the final hearing of several fundamental rights petitions filed by three lawmakers and Translation International Sri Lanka (TISL), among others.

The petitioners had charged that the procedural violations and abuse of public trust had been caused by officials in the procurement of private entities to handle the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for issuing visas to tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

They claimed the deal had affected the tourism industry, national economy and national security.

The petitioners had cited the Public Security Minister, the Controller General of Immigration, the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, GBS Technology Services & IVS Global-FZCO, VFS VF Worldwide Holdings LTD, the Cabinet of Sri Lanka and the Attorney General.

While suspending the operation of foreign companies from issuing online visas, the Supreme Court had ordered the Immigration Department to return to the ETA system that was there before last April run by a local company Mobitel, which provided the service for one dollar.

While VFS Global was charging different prices from $10 to much more depending on the category of visa.

However, Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has told media that the ETA system run by Mobitel cannot be restored as many changes have been introduced and there were changes in laws which were passed in the Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor