Slurrp.com emerges as India's fastest growing food and recipe platform

New Delhi [India], July 10: Slurrp.com, India's leading online recipe aggregator, proudly announces its position as the country's fastest growing food and recipe website in India. With a remarkable library of over 3 lakh recipes, a network of more than 2 lakh talented homechefs, and an impressive growing user base of 4.2 million, Slurrp has swiftly become the go-to destination for food enthusiasts across the nation.

Comscore, a trusted name in digital audience measurement, has officially ranked Slurrp as the fastest growing food & recipe website in India. This prestigious recognition is based on the number of unique visitors that the platform received in May 2023 vs May 2022.*

The exponential growth and engagement levels we have achieved within a short span of time have solidified our position as the unrivaled leader in the food space.

Slurrp serves as a dynamic platform that fosters a vibrant community of homechefs, food bloggers, and culinary enthusiasts who are passionate about sharing their love for cooking and exploring diverse cuisines. With our extensive collection of over 3 lakh recipes. Slurrp is a one stop destination for scrumptious dishes, innovative cooking techniques, and culinary inspiration.

What sets Slurrp apart is our commitment to quality and authenticity. It ensures that each recipe on the platform undergoes a stringent review process to guarantee its accuracy and deliciousness. The passionate team of culinary experts works tirelessly to curate and deliver the best content to our loyal users, empowering them to create mouth-watering dishes in the comfort of their own kitchens.

"We are thrilled to announce Slurrp's position as India's fastest growing food community. This accomplishment is a testament to the extraordinary talent of our homechefs, the unwavering support of our user base, and the dedication of our team. We are committed to redefining the food experience and empowering our community to explore, create, and connect through the love of cooking. Join us on this exciting journey of culinary exploration!" said, Sunep Imchen, Head - Slurrp.com.

Commenting on the achievement, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO, HT Labs said, "We are happy to have reached this milestone, but we know that the most important part is to maintain our position and consolidate. This journey has just begun, and we know that it will be just as challenging, rewarding & equally Slurrpy. It's not just about the users, it's about building a community, engaging with them, and celebrating food in its entirety. We are committed to providing our users with the best possible experience, and we believe that by building a strong ecosystem, we can achieve even better meaningful conversations through content, community & commerce. I would like to thank all the homechefs & the users who have been with us in this journey."

With our strong user engagement and rapidly growing community, Slurrp has become an invaluable platform for homechefs to showcase their skills, gain recognition, and connect with like-minded individuals. Additionally, food enthusiasts can now embark on a culinary adventure like never before, discovering unique recipes, sharing experiences, and learning from the best in the industry.

As India's leading food platform, Slurrp remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering a sense of belonging within our vibrant community. We invite all food lovers, aspiring homechefs, and culinary enthusiasts to join us on this exciting journey of culinary exploration.

*Source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform, Total Unique Visitors Growth (%) between May 2022-May 2023, Custom-defined list of Food recommendation sites consisting of Slurrp.com, Times of India Recipes, HebbarKitchen.com, YUMMYTUMMYAARTHI.COM, MSN Food & Drink, BBCGOODFOOD.COM, INDIANHEALTHYRECIPES.COM, NDTV Foods, TARLADALAL.COM, COOKPAD.COM, India.

Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps one find recipes based on one's diet choices, fitness goals and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines and meals types and caters to all levels of cooking skills - from a beginner to an expert. It also offers a nutrimeter that calculates the precise nutrient intake based on the user's height and weight to recommend recipes for each meal. Once you've shortlisted recipes that you want to prepare, you can also add them to your Meal Plan which pins your recipes on the calendar so you can plan your meals in advance.

