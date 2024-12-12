Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout Season 3 Serves The Best Of Delhi vs Mumbai Rivalry With A Flavourful Twist

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 12: The much-awaited Slurrp Great Indian Cookout (GIC) - Season 3 at HTCity Unwind brought together food lovers, culinary experts, and home chefs for an unforgettable celebration of India's rich culinary heritage in the capital city. Back with a bigger, better and at an extravagant scale, the Great Indian Cookout's third edition was hosted at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on the weekend of November 30 and December 1, 2024. The two days were power packed with thrilling cook-offs, mouthwatering flavours, and a vibrant cultural experience.

This year's theme, Delhi vs Mumbai, set the stage for an epic clash of flavours, highlighting iconic street food like Vada Pav and Chole Bhature and traditional recipes from both cities with iconic culinary hits. Homechefs and culinary enthusiasts competed in high-energy cookouts by integrating local ingredients to create innovative dishes. Celebrating the best of Delhi and Mumbai, the event featured celebrity chefs Kunal Kapur, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Nishant Choubey, Gurkirat Singh, Kamaldeep Kaur, and Vaibhav Bhargava, alongside home chefs Puja Bansal, Shail Swamy, Renu Tyagi, Gayatri Singh, Tanu Mittal, and Nidhi Sehgal, who showcased their culinary prowess.

During the weekend, this stellar lineup of celebrity chefs engaged with the audience through informative sessions, workshops, and lively panel discussions. Chef Kunal Kapur also hosted an exceptional masterclass on Amritsari Khatte Ladoo ki Chaat and Punjabi Til Bhugga.

Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and J.Justin Antony, Head - Media, PR & Brand Communication, TTK Prestige, said, "We were extremely delighted to witness top chefs in action and feel the enthusiasm from the audience. As a brand, it's always a pleasure to see such positive energy surrounding our products. A big thanks to the Slurrp team for organizing a well-thought-out cookout that highlighted the versatility of Prestige products and why they are essential in Indian kitchens."

Commenting on a successful run of the culinary festival, Avinash Mudaliar CEO and Co-founder of HT Labs, said, "This season's Delhi vs Mumbai theme has been a testament to the diversity of these cities' iconic cuisines, and we are elated to have brought this culinary showdown to life. The presence of celebrity chefs, who are also Indian culinary icons for home chefs across the country added immense value to the experience. We are looking forward to celebrating the success of the Great Indian Cookout Season 3 and are optimistic to bring forth a bigger experience of culinary excellence next year, once again."

The event therefore not only showcased the immense talent of Slurrp's strong community of 7+ lakh home chefs across India, but also became an occasion to celebrate the recent gold trophy win for community building at the E4M Maddies 2024 Awards. The victory was announced by Avinash Mudaliar on-stage with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Chef Nishant Choubey, and the crowd consisting of home chefs and Delhi-based foodies erupted in joy. With this, the Delhi edition of the event was wrapped up.

The Slurrp Great Indian Cookout Season 3 will culminate in a grand finale in Mumbai on December 15, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 6:00 PM at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, where celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and two other masterchefs will join the event to crown the ultimate winner of this ultimate food showdown between Delhi and Mumbai.

The event was presented by the iconic TTK Prestige as the title sponsor, powered by Vikram Tea and Goldiee Masale as proud partners, ensuring a premium experience for all attendees and participants.

Slurrp's Great Indian Cookout celebrates India's diverse food culture, bringing together professional chefs and thousands of passionate home cooks to showcase their culinary skills in an annual event. In its third season, the event continues to unite food lovers, blending tradition and innovation in an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

