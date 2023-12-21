SM Yugan, A 12-Year-Old Remarkable Score Of 108 Out Of 125 In 66th (NSCC) Shotgun Events

Coimbatore (India), December 21: The apex of Yugan’s achievements unfolded at the 66th National Shotgun Shooting Championship held from October 21st to 30th November 2023 in Delhi, His remarkable score of 108 out of 125 in the individual category and his contribution to the Junior Mixed Team’s score of 71 out of 75 showcased not only his skill but also his mettle on the national stage.

In the Junior Men category, encompassing ages 12 to 21, Yugan stands out as the youngest trap shooter, setting new standards for aspiring talents. As he advances through the selection trails for the Indian team, Yugan’s journey symbolizes a blend of youth, skill, and determination, marking him as India’s youngest and renowned trap shooting sensation.

SM YUGAN Selected for the upcoming Khelo India 2024 Games will be held in Tamil Nadu in the month of January 2024.

Coimbatore youngest trap shooter SM Yugan bags 2 golds at the 14th South Zone Championship Shotgun 2023, hosted at the Royal Pudukottai Sports Club. Yugan continued his dominance, securing gold in both Junior and Senior Men categories, further cementing his reputation as a formidable force in Indian trap shooting. By Doing so he has been declared the youngest shooting sensation by the fraternity in Tamil Nadu.

In addition to this Yugan journey continued with another brilliant showing by clinching further 3 gold medals at the 49th Tamil Nadu State Championship Shotgun 2023 have recently held at the Chennai Rifle Club, coached by Olympian Shooter Mansher Singh. SM Yugan showcased his exceptional talent by clinching gold in Junior Men, Senior Men, and the Senior Men’s Team categories. His silver in the Junior Men Team category further underlines his versatility and exceptional skill. Also, SM Yugan is a keen trap shooter practising at the Kongunadu Rifle Club in Vellakovil. He participated in the trap event under four categories (NR Jr Men, NR Sr Men, IST Jr Men and IST Sr Men) and bagged gold in three of those.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor