Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd Revolutionises Gaming with Industry-First Web-Based Booking Engine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the undisputed OG in providing unparalleled gaming experiences, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking web-based booking engine, a first in the industry. This innovative platform allows customers to book slots for the bowling alley or cricket simulator from the comfort of their homes via the phone or the laptop.

The launch has already seen remarkable success, grossing approximately INR 10+ million in sales and registering over 11,000 active users in the first 3 months and more than 400K visitors across India. Out of the total active users, 27% of the total users have booked games, bowling, and more over 2 times through it. Smaaash provides unbelievable weekly deals and offers on gaming, bowling, cricket, GoKarting (exclusive to the Mumbai and Barnala centers), and F&B (available at select centers). The web app streamlines the booking process and features exclusive offers for Smaaash's customers, enhancing their dining, gaming, bowling, and cricket experiences. The newly launched web app is a game-changer, allowing customers to book bowling and cricket slots online, effectively eliminating long wait times. This platform is a testament to Smaaash's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction. The app's exclusive offers on dining, gaming, bowling, and cricket provide additional incentives for users to engage with Smaaash's diverse entertainment options. The revolutionary booking engine is soon set to open up bookings for Go-Karting slots, which is expected to amplify the number of users to the booking engine.

"Smaaash is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming and entertainment. Our new booking engine provides unparalleled convenience, allowing customers to book their favourite activities from anywhere. We're thrilled with the positive response and are committed to continuously enhancing the Smaaash experience," said, Divyamaan Shekhawat, Head of Sales and Operations, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Smaaash, India's favourite gaming destination, continues to redefine the entertainment landscape with its novel and exciting offerings. Smaaash remains committed to delivering never-before-seen gaming experiences. With cutting-edge multiplayer VR, carnival games, and redemption games, Smaaash consistently introduces new gaming formats across its 12 centers nationwide.

Leveraging influencer tie-ups, Smaaash has collaborated with a diverse range of influencers, including mom, food, lifestyle, kid, and travel influencers. This broad spectrum of partnerships has amplified its immense popularity. Additionally, Smaaash is the preferred gaming destination for legendary cricketer Brett Lee and renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. They are frequent visitors who have graced the Mumbai center located at Utopia City, Lower Parel, experiencing the thrill of bowling, GoKarting, and cricket. These high-profile visits further establish Smaaash as the premier destination for entertainment.

Smaaash's unique format of Adult & Kids Gaming Entertainment Centre combines games with delectable F&B, catering to a plethora of audiences. At Smaaash, customers can experience what they never thought possible, all under one roof. This branding direction highlights Smaaash's ability to offer diverse entertainment experiences tailored to different audience segments. For the daylight community, it offers perfect settings for birthday parties, school picnics, family outings, and college student hangouts. The moonlight community can enjoy match screenings, ladies' nights, kitty parties, dance events, and various corporate gatherings such as RnR, dealer meets, team outings, distributor meets, office parties, team bonding events, quarter-end celebrations, and financial year-end celebrations.

Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd, India's premier gaming and entertainment center, leads the industry with cutting-edge technology and exceptional experiences. Smaaash's pan-India presence, with centers in key cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana, Barnala, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Madurai, and Mangalore, sets us apart. The launch of their web-based booking engine marks a significant milestone, enhancing customer convenience and solidifying Smaaash as the top destination for immersive entertainment. Smaaash merges sports, virtual reality, music, and dining into a unique social experience, featuring twilight bowling, racing simulators, and go-karting tracks. Smaaash's commitment to innovation includes AI, robots, and drones, offering limitless adventure. Experience unparalleled gaming at Smaaash. For more information, visit https://smaaash-entertainment.in. Have a look at the Booking Engine yourself- https://bookings.gosmaaash.com.

