Small chips made in India will drive biggest change in world: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the day is not far when the smallest chips made in India will drive the biggest change in the world. He added that even though India started late in the semiconductor sector but nothing can stop the country now.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Semicon 2025, the Prime Minister highlighted India's growing role in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

He said, "The day is not far when the smallest chip made in India will drive the biggest change in the world. And it is also true that even if we started late, nothing can stop us now".

He said that representation from 40-50 countries at the event reflects the world's trust in India's innovation and youth power.

"The world trusts India. The world believes in India. And the world is ready to build a semiconductor future with India," he said.

PM Modi drew a comparison between the 20th and 21st centuries, stressing that while coal and oil shaped the last century, the true power of the 21st century lies in semiconductors.

"The fate of the world economy was once decided by how much petroleum was extracted from oil wells. But today, the real strength of the world is confined in a tiny chip. This chip may be small in size, but it has the power to accelerate the progress of the entire world," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also noted that the global semiconductor market has already reached 600 billion dollars and is expected to cross 1 trillion dollars in the coming years. This growth, he said, is why investors are increasingly turning towards India.

"Now India is not limited to the back-end. The country is moving fast towards becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation," he added.

PM Modi reiterated that India's progress in this field is unstoppable.

He further shared that India is already working on the second phase of its semiconductor mission and our policy is based on long-term commitment, not short-term gains.

"Design in India and Made in India, this will be the identity of the future," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor