Small increase in Q3 PAT for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Chennai, Jan 25 With marginal growth, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd closed the third quarter with an after tax profit of Rs 300.06 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the bank said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned a total interest income of Rs 1,470.63 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 1,081.59 crore) and a net profit of Rs 300.06 crore (Rs 293.19 crore).

The profit went up owing to a spike in the bank’s other income at Rs 184.76 crore, up from Rs 138.95 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period under review, the interest expended for the bank stood at Rs 610.70 crore up from Rs 384.67 crore spent during the previous year’s corresponding period. As on December 31, 2023, the bank’s gross and net non-performing assets stood at Rs 570.74 crore (Rs. 737.55 crore on December 31, 2022) and Rs 42.75 crore (Rs 9.48 crore).

