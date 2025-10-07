Small-Town Women Disrupt India's Insurance Sector, Launch India's First Discount-Based Insurance Startup -- Shieldsure Insurance

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7: Three determined women from small-town India are rewriting the future of the country's insurance sector. Naina Chouhan from Indore (Founder), Anushree Srivastava from Ujjain (Co-Founder), and Sheeba Naz from Damoh (COO) have launched India's first discount-based insurance startup, Shieldsure Insurance.

Headquartered in Mumbai Thane, the startup is built on the vision of making insurance accessible, rewarding, and reliable for every Indian household. The initiative aligns strongly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Har Ghar Bima" (Insurance for Every Home) and a fully insured India by 2047.

With IRDA's IMF license and DIPP's Startup India certification, Shieldsure Insurance is not just another digital platform it's a consumer-first innovation that combines affordability with empowerment.

Empowering Women Through Insurance

What makes Shieldsure stand out is its strong commitment to women empowerment. Over 90% of its workforce comprises women, and the founders aim to ensure that a majority of its field force is also female.

"Our mission is not only to make insurance accessible but also to create financial independence for women across India," says Founder Naina Chouhan.

Discounts, Claims, and Trust All in One Platform

Shieldsure Insurance offers 5% to 25% discount coupons on every insurance policy purchased through its platform. These coupons are redeemable at over 350 online and offline brands, including Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart, Bata, KFC, and McDonald's.

During claim settlements, the company provides complete assistance to policyholders. In a unique customer-first move, if any genuine health insurance claim is not successfully processed by the insurer, Shieldsure promises to reimburse 50% of the premium for the next five years.

A Cause Beyond Commerce

Beyond business, Shieldsure is driven by compassion. The startup has pledged to contribute 5% of its profits to the welfare of wives and children of martyred soldiers, reflecting its deep sense of social responsibility.

Partnership with India's Leading Insurers

Shieldsure has partnered with several of India's top insurance companies, including Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Lombard, HDFC ERGO, Cholamandalam, SBI General, Central General, Niva Bupa, Axis Max, Manipal Cigna, Care Health, and Tata, among others.

Mentorship and Vision

Founder Naina Chouhan credits her mentor and uncle, K.P. Singh Chouhan, a seasoned startup advisor, for guiding her throughout the journey. "His mentorship turned our idea into a reality," she says.

Setting a New Benchmark in Indian Insurance

From small towns to the national stage, these three women have proven that vision and determination can redefine industries. Shieldsure Insurance isn't just selling policies it's building trust, inclusivity, and a new era of women-led entrepreneurship in India's financial sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor