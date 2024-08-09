Smallholder Farmers Express Gratitude to the Asian Palm Oil Alliance for Advocacy

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 9: Smallholder farmers express heartfelt gratitude to the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA) for voicing concerns regarding a recent decision to reduce palm oil content in soaps by 25 per cent. This decision, reportedly influenced by increased palm oil prices and environmental considerations, has significant implications for the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and the broader palm oil industry.

APOA's Support and Advocacy

Smallholder farmers are extremely thankful to the APOA and its members for highlighting the critical socio-economic importance of palm oil for farmers in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. Palm oil cultivation is a vital source of income for many, helping to uplift communities and reduce poverty. The APOA's advocacy guarantees that smallholder farmers have their voices heard on the global stage.

Environmental and Economic Balance

The decision to reduce palm oil content by 25% underscores the complexity of balancing sustainability with economic realities. While smallholder farmers acknowledge the need for environmental stewardship, it is essential to consider the high yield and resource efficiency of palm oil compared to alternative oils. The APOA's call for transparent, scientifically supported comparisons between palm oil and its substitutes is a necessary step towards informed and balanced decision-making.

Furthermore, smallholder farmers appreciate the APOA's focus that smallholder farmers face when trying to meet environmental standards. Because the transition to sustainable farming does require intense investment, smallholder farmers require partnerships with large corporations to meet such standards. The APOA's advocacy for increased procurement from smallholder farmers and alignment with India's National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) highlights the need for collaborative efforts to support sustainable livelihoods.

Conclusion

Smallholder farmers thanks the continued advocacy of the APOA and how it is invaluable in ensuring that smallholder farmers are considered in dialogues between industries.

