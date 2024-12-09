Smart Power for a Smarter Future: The Advantages of Next-generation PDUs

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9: Netrack, a leader in data center solutions has always inspired solutions based on innovation, creativity, and sustainability. Its latest offering, the next-generation Power Distribution Units (PDUs) is designed to cater to the critical power requirements of the rapidly evolving IT infrastructure ecosystem. With time, the demand for reliable and efficient PDUs is increasing considering the loss that data centers are going to incur if any outage happens due to faulty PDUs. Hence, Netrack designed the PDUs to redefine the power distribution and management for companies. In the process of offering the best, Netrack also ensured security, reliability, and efficiency in data center operation.

Powering the future of IT infrastructure with reliability, and efficiency

Uninterrupted operation of IT infrastructure is critical for business continuity. Hence, reliable PDU is essential to avoid disruptions, prevent equipment failure, and ensure smooth operations. Netrack's next-generation PDUs are manufactured with the understanding of the challenges faced by modern data centers.

These PDUs come with advanced features needed to manage complex IT environments. Hence, they can seamlessly optimize power supply and increase operational efficiency. Also, these PDUs are built with proper circuit breakers meeting international standards to prevent accidental tripping. This enhances safety and ensures reliable power distribution. They come with high-quality powder-coated metal boxes assuring robust design and long-term durability even in harsh environments.

Netrack's PDUs can be customized to fit any equipment's requirements be it basic, metered, or managed configurations. The Normal PDU is available in various socket configurations such as; Indian round pin, multipin, IEC, and UK flat pin. Also, these intelligent power distribution units enable its users to monitor the power consumption which helps to manage energy efficiently. With real-time alerts and environmental monitoring sensors, these intelligent PDUs provide valuable insights to optimize the power usage, reduce downtime, and improve capacity planning in data centers. For practical usage and convenience, Netrack offers PDUs with both horizontal and vertical mounting options which are compatible with any rack setup. Hence, a perfect solution for a smart future.

Smart power solutions for a smarter world

As organizations are starting to depend more upon intelligent PDUs to optimize their IT infrastructure, Netrack's smart PDUs have ensured advanced solutions to monitor, manage, and protect IT assets. Netrack's intelligent PDU is a commitment to delivering safe, reliable, innovative, and customized PDU solutions. With computing capacity, Netrack's intelligent PDUs reduce the risk of power outages, and enable efficient power management, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. Hence, Netrack's next-generation PDUs are the ideal solution to enhance an IT infrastructure and future-proof an organization's operations.

