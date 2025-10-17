Smart, Secure, Stylish: Hafele’s New Digital Door Lock Range

New Delhi [India], October 17: Hafele introduces its new range of Digital Door Locks, combining modern design with advanced security to create a seamless smart living experience. The collection features four unique models: Infinity, Horizon, Zenith, and Nova, each designed to meet varied user needs while enhancing the aesthetics of any space.

These new digital locks range by Hafele offer keyless entry through PIN code, RFID card, fingerprint, or smartphone, these locks bring convenience and control to your fingertips. It has advanced features such as auto-locking, remote access, and detailed activity logs ensure complete safety and access management. The range also includes palm vein scanning and face recognition systems that accurately identify authorized visitors, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, compatibility with video door phones, and an integrated digital viewer add an extra layer of convenience.

A loitering detection system alerts homeowners if someone lingers near the door for too long, enhancing security. The elegant LED panel displays lock status in distinct colours, reflecting Hafele's attention to both design and functionality. These locks feature a unique lock panel with LED lighting which apprises you of the status of the lock. Flashing the LED light in 3 colours – red, green and blue, this lock seamlessly communicates whether the operation was unsuccessful, successful or if the lock is in programming mode, respectively. Hafele's latest digital locks have LED that remains ON in blue colour, indicating whether the lock is powered ON/OFF, all while adding to the premium aesthetics.

With its sleek glass finish, capacitive touch screen, and advanced digital features, Hafele's new Digital Door Lock range offers a premium, reliable and intelligent security solution for modern homes and offices. Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

