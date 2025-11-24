SMART Technologies Unveils Its First 'Make in India' Solutions Designed for Education at DIDAC 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: SMART Technologies launches its first-ever SMART 'Make in India' interactive flat panels, flagship solutions designed for education, at DIDAC. During an exclusive media briefing held on Thursday, 20th November 2025, at The Lalit, New Delhi, the company made the announcement signalling a significant milestone in the company's global strategy, strengthening its commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Digital Education' missions.

The event brought together senior leaders from SMART's international headquarters, educators, AV/IT partners, and media representatives for a high-impact launch and live product showcase. Attendees explored the new India-manufactured interactive display first-hand, featuring superior energy efficiency, enhanced annotation with SMART Ink, and streamlined teaching experiences through Lumio's AI capabilities, SMART's innovative learning platform. During the briefing, SMART also outlined its India-focused roadmap centred on strengthening local support for schools, universities, and corporate learning environments.

Reflecting on the significance of the launch, Toke Tangkjaer, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), SMART Technologies said, "This is a proud moment for us at SMART. Bringing manufacturing to India enables us to deliver our world-class technology, to more deserving classrooms. The response we've had at DIDAC 2025 affirms the need for solutions that truly support teaching and learning."

Anshul Srivastav, Country Head, India, SMART Technologies, added, "Our India-made solutions truly represent our dedication to empowering educators and learners across the country. By localising manufacturing and tailoring our solutions to the needs of Indian classrooms, we are investing in both educational outcomes and India's EdTech market."

The event featured a detailed AV presentation showcasing SMART's product ecosystem, including SMART Board® GX Plus, Lumio's AI Assist, and the company's customer-centric support framework. Attendees were able to experience the India-made solution first-hand and understand how the new features support real classroom needs, educator workflows, and long-term digital learning outcomes.

The company's manufacturing operations for the India market are located in Andhra Pradesh, forming the foundation of its long-term investment in local production and education-focused technology solutions.

With strong interest from institutional buyers and partners at DIDAC 2025, SMART Technologies has set the groundwork for its next phase of growth in the country through locally manufactured solutions, educator-informed innovation, and a long-term vision for India's digital learning future.

