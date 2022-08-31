SMARTDUKAAN: Indias fastest growing Smartphone retail chain is changing the landscape of Mobile retail, One store at a time

SMARTDUKAAN

August 31: With the changing landscape of retail everywhere, it’s become important for the industry to evolve & adopt technology as the core element of growth. Mobile stores are largely running without a structured business model, which prevents them from growing their business & earn profits.

SmartDukaan, India’s fastest growing Smartphone Retail chain, is fixing this problem for Mobile Retailers.

SmartDukaan is a technology-driven platform committed to bridging the gap between the organized & unstructured mobile retail sector across India.

Started with the vision to bring the latest technology products to end customers in the best manner possible & help retail entrepreneurs build a profitable mobile retail store business, SmartDukaan today operates 200+ franchisee stores across 100+ cities in 6 states.

Currently, SmartDukaan operates through its franchisee stores in North India but has its eyes set on becoming a pan-India brand expanding everywhere.

With its vast experience in retail and distribution sectors, the firm aspires to be a significant driver in ensuring equitable possibilities for all retailers by providing comprehensive digital and operational assistance.

SmartDukaan harnesses the power of technology to help retailers in running their business from inception to delivery & provides them with a Mobile App as well as a Web platform to manage their entire business in a simple & clear way.

The tech platform provides the franchisee with easy dashboards that give them an overall view of business & help in day-to-day operations like ordering, cash flow & inventory management.

Thanks to strong & strategic relationships with OEMs & Brands, SmartDukaan retailers get access to top brands & best-selling models & have better cost advantages compared to the regular distribution network.

Through strong brand relations, SmartDukaan not only helps them get branding & sales-promoters in their shop but also helps them get access to services like Zero Cost EMI & various finance & affordability offers, which customers seek these days. Through aggressive Digital & Local Marketing, SmartDukaan also helps them get footfall in stores.

The result is a SmartDukaan store offering consumers similar products, services & experiences, which is generally offered in big branded or large format stores in metro cities.

Tarun Verma, Founder, SmartDukaan, said, “Our intent is to make the latest products and services accessible to the consumer regardless of the geography. There is a strong need to understand the way digital can merge with retail to deliver a unique shopping experience. We are working towards becoming India’s leading Smartphone retail brand serving our customers & partners.”

With its growing franchise network, the Company hopes to address the challenges of reach and variety constraints by empowering local shops and developing an organized direct-to-retail network for the brands.

SmartDukaan is looking for franchisees who want to grow exponentially in Mobile Retail Industry. While there are many benefits of associating with SmartDukaan, some of the biggest is the ability to manage the entire store through the web & app & get better prices & accessibility to the latest products.

More details can be found at www.smartdukaan.com

