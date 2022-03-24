SmartDukaan set to transform the Indian mobile and electronics retail industry by re-inventing its unorganized markets

SmartDukaan, a technology-driven direct to retail network committed to bridge the gap between organized urban mobile & electronics retail market and the unstructured sector.

It is set to bring millions of retailer's & consumers dreams to reality across the country. With its vast experience in retail and distribution sectors, the firm aspires to be a significant driver in ensuring equitable possibilities for all retailers by providing comprehensive digital and operational assistance.

SmartDukaan harnesses the power of technology to help Mobile Phones & Electronics retailers in running their business from inception to delivery.

The Company's practical digital solutions are removing the hurdles that retailers experience in their day-to-day operations and empower new players a fair shot to grow their business and prosper in the digital economy. The Company gives its retailers and consumers access to a wide range of brands and goods regardless of location or reach.

The Company's branded stores offer rural consumers similar experience and service which is generally offered in metro cities.

Tarun Verma, Founder, SmartDukaan said, "Our intent is to make the latest products and services accessible to the consumer regardless of the geography. There is a strong need to understand the way digital can merge with retail to deliver unique shopping experience."

With its franchise network, the Company hopes to address the challenges of reach and variety constraints by empowering local shops and developing an organized direct to retail network for the brands.

With SmartDukaan, anyone can now start their own retail business and have access to the latest smart products and services for their customers. Moreover, anyone can now be a smart retailer with SmartDukaan just by using their app - the "SmartDukaan Partner App".The idea is to bring the possibility of more transactions through physical stores as well as SD consumer app.

SmartDukaan is India's first digital retail platform. Its vision is to help digitize Indian retail by streamlining India's unorganized markets and creating more retail touch points. The Company intends to help digital entrepreneurs in India with its retail friendly solution.

