Smarten Records 1 Million Sales; Offers an Extended Warranty on Inverter/Solar PCU

On achieving the milestone of 1 million products sold off, Smarten, one of India's leading power-backup product manufacturers is pleased to announce an extended warranty of 36 months on inverters, Solar PCUs.

This scheme is applicable to the purchase of a combo which includes solar PCU/inverter, battery, and panel or a solar PCU/inverter, and battery with an extended warranty of 36 months on Inverter/Solar PCU. The company has made a significant shift in the industry by propelling the adoption of its most efficient and advanced products.

Commenting on the same, Rajnish Sharma, CEO and Director, Smarten, says, "Our new product warranty is an extension of our commitment towards ensuring customer satisfaction. Smarten has carved a niche in the industry with its innovative and unique power-backup products for residential and commercial use. With more than 7 lakh satisfied customers across the country and over 1 million sold products, Smarten plays a significant role in creating more environmentally friendly homes."

The customer can register for 36 months of product warranty by sending the serial number to the company's WhatsApp or by registering through the website m.

Incepted in 2014, the Gurugram-based startup, Smarten is one of India's leading power backup manufacturers.

With the motto of Evolving Renewable Energy, Smarten offers a comprehensive selection of cutting-edge products that provide consumers with reliable power backup, such as Home UPS & Inverters, PWM based Solar PCU, MPPT based Solar PCU, Solar Batteries, Solar PCU, Solar Charge Controller, and other addons. The company aims to provide innovative solutions to the world's growing need for sustainable energy consumption.

Founded by Rajnish Sharma, Ravi Dutt, Arun Bhardwaj, and Tirath Khaira Smarten strive for a cleaner and more sustainable future. With its vision of "Fusion is the Future", Smarten aims to encourage and transform all energy consumption to solar, tidal, and wind energy.

Backed by a team of over 300 technologists and dignitaries in power, Smarten is now well-known across many countries in the world, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Dubai, Nigeria.

Smarten has its in-house the-state-of-art manufacturing facility which is spread across a 35,000 sq. ft. area and plans to expand up to 1, 00,000 sq. ft. in the near future. This facility is equipped with the latest technology that manufactures up to 2000 to 3000 products per day. The company also has an in-house R&D centre which is the powerhouse of innovations. All the products from the very start till the end are assessed by highly professional Quality Assurance.

