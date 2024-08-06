Smartfusion and IYDF Light Up Lives of Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6: On a warm summer evening, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Smartfusion Corporate Solutions Pvt Ltd. to host a special charity event. The event, held in Perambur, Chennai, aimed to provide much-needed support and care to 43 underprivileged children. Zeenath Aalima graciously received the attendees at the event.

The atmosphere at the event was filled with warmth and compassion. The volunteer team, led by Faseela Begum, included A. R. Riyaz Ahamed, R. Rifaz Ahamed, R. Rifza Afsheen, Dowlath S., Musheena N., Shafiya N., Sharmila Banu Y., Sulthaniya M., Jannathul Isthabarak P., Haroon A., Sumaiya Y., and Banu M. They provided the children with carefully prepared supplies, including books, educational kits, and fresh fruits.

During the event, volunteers engaged in heartfelt conversations with the children, discussing their needs and future plans. The children expressed their gratitude through special prayers, blessing the organizers and their families. To ensure everyone's comfort, tea and fruit snacks were available for all participants and volunteers.

Faseela Begum shared her feelings about the event: "Seeing the children's joy when they received the books was incredibly fulfilling. Their list of needs made me realize the importance of our continued efforts to provide them with more support. I am also delighted that my family and I could share this happiness with these children."

This initiative not only provided essential supplies to underprivileged children but also strengthened community bonds through volunteer interactions. The collaboration between IYDF and Smartfusion Corporate Solutions Pvt Ltd. positively impacted the children's education and lives, demonstrating the broader community's commitment to supporting those in need.

