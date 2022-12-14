SmartOwn - A New Rental Marketplace

SmartOwn, a leading rental platform, is now serving customers in Mumbai and Pune.

With a focus on convenience, affordability, and sustainability, SmartOwn offers a wide range of high-quality home appliances, fitness products, entertainment units, etc., on rent. From refrigerators and washing machines to air conditioners and water purifiers, SmartOwn has everything customers need to make their homes comfortable and live the lifestyle they desire sustainability.

"We're excited to be at the forefront of the rental economy," said Kumar, CEO of SmartOwn. "Our goal is to make lifestyle products easy and affordable for customers. We believe our rental model is the future of a good urban lifestyle, and we're confident that our services will be a game-changer for the cities we operate in."

Renting can make more sense in many situations because it offers several benefits that purchasing does not. Some of the key reasons why renting can make more sense include:

Cost savings: Renting is less expensive than purchasing because rental prices are typically lower than buying items. This could be especially beneficial for expensive or specialty items that may be out of your budget if you were to buy them outright.

Convenience: Renting is more convenient than purchasing because it eliminates the need to buy, repair, or maintain the product. The rented product is covered under the free maintenance guarantee and are repaired anytime anything goes wrong.

Flexibility: It is more flexible than purchasing because you can easily adjust your rental plan as your needs change. This can be helpful if you need to add or remove items from your rental plan or if you need to rent items for a short period.

Rent to buy: Under a rent-to-buy agreement, the person pays a monthly rental fee for the item. The rental fee typically includes a portion of the product's purchase price, which goes towards the eventual purchase. At the end of the rental period, the person can purchase the item for the remaining purchase price.

Sustainability: Renting is more sustainable than purchasing because rental items are often used multiple times, reducing the need for manufacturing new products.

"Going forward, our focus is growing the kids and entertainment segments, and SmartOwn will offer a wide range of high-quality rental items in those. The kid's segment will feature a wide range of toys, games, and other items for children of all ages. The Entertainment segment will offer a variety of items for leisure activities, such as adventure, gaming, sports equipment, and party supplies". Said Abhinav, head of business growth.

SmartOwn's rental plans are flexible and customizable, allowing customers to rent products across categories like appliances, fitness, kid's products, outdoors, etc., for as long as they need them. The company offers free delivery, pick-up, rent to buy, and excellent customer service and support. And with a user-friendly website and mobile app, it's easy for customers to browse, select, and rent the stuff they need.

SmartOwn is committed to providing its customers with the highest-quality items at best possible prices. The company is constantly adding new products to its rental catalog and is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

To learn more about SmartOwn and its rental services, please visit the company's website at , mobile app at or contact at customerqueries@smartown.co.in or call at +91 89845 42890.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor