SMASH is Changing the Game - One Scoop at a Time

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a category long misunderstood and underexplored, one brand is stepping up to change the narrative. SMASH, a bold new creatine brand from Bright Lifecare, is leading a nationwide movement to redefine how Indians think about performance, wellness, and everyday energy one scoop at a time.

Powered by science and built for modern lifestyles, SMASH Creatine is now available on www.smashfit.co (operated by Bright Nutricare, its exclusive online partner), as well as HealthKart.com and select offline stores. The brand will soon launch on Amazon, Flipkart, and other top marketplaces, making it more accessible than ever before.

But SMASH isn't just a product. It's a platform for education, community, and transformation.

"India doesn't have a creatine problem it has a creatine awareness problem," says Kaustav Paliwal, SVP at Bright Lifecare, the brand's manufacturer. "We built SMASH to break myths, bring clarity, and make one of the most effective supplements in the world approachable for every Indian from athletes to students to everyday fitness enthusiasts."

Creatine, Reimagined

Creatine has long been pigeonholed as a "bodybuilder's supplement," when in fact, it's one of the most researched, safest, and most effective ingredients for physical and mental performance. Smash is on a mission to change that perception.

Each serving of SMASH delivers 100% pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate - no fillers, no banned substances, and no gimmicks. What it delivers:

-Improved strength and endurance for all kinds of sports

-Faster recovery and hydration post-workout

-Enhanced cognitive performance and mental clarity

-Support for women's wellness, metabolism, and energy

-Muscle and bone health in older adults

It's creatine - but for real life.

Designed to Stand Out

What makes SMASH instantly recognizable is its iconic, pop-culture-inspired packaging and monthly flavor drops. Gone are the days of bland, chalky powders. With flavors like Citrus Surge, Fruit Frenzy, and new variants every month, SMASH is built for the Instagram generation without sacrificing efficacy.

"Our packaging is loud because our message is bold," adds Paliwal. "We're not here to blend in with typical supplement brands. We want creatine to sit proudly on your kitchen counter, next to your coffee or your protein."

Not Just for Lifters - For Every Body

SMASH is designed for people across all stages of life. Whether you're:

-A student preparing for exams

-A runner or cyclist training for a big event

-A working professional juggling deadlines and workouts

-A woman aiming to improve strength and balance energy

-A parent focused on staying active and mentally sharp

Creatine has proven benefits for all.

Smash's mission is to normalize creatine use across genders, ages, and activity levels just like protein powders or multivitamins.

Built by India's Leaders in Nutrition

SMASH is manufactured by Bright Lifecare, one of India's most trusted names in health and wellness - known for building powerhouse brands across nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. Its e-commerce distribution is managed by Bright Nutricare, ensuring fast delivery and trusted customer service via www.smashfit.co.

With this infrastructure, Smash is set to scale rapidly across both online and offline channels supported by expert content, trainer-led education, and a growing community of Smash advocates.

What's Next?

The SMASH roadmap is as bold as its flavors:

-Advanced formats of creatine: effervescent tablets, ready-to-drink options, travel sachets

-Offline expansion across gyms, health stores, and wellness cafes

-Educational campaigns around creatine for cognition, aging, and female health

-Brand collaborations and influencer partnerships that reflect its lifestyle-first approach

-Interactive digital content to simplify the science of supplementation

"We want Smash to become the most trusted, most loved, and most understood creatine brand in India," Paliwal notes. "Not just because it works but because it fits into people's lives in a way no supplement ever has."

SMASH: Break Limits. Don't Blend In.

Website: www.smashfit.co

Available On: HealthKart.com, select stores, and soon Amazon & Flipkart

Follow Us: @smashfitindia

Manufactured by: Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

Online Seller: Bright Nutricare Pvt. Ltd.

