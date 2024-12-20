Smita Holidays' Managing Director, Mr. Jayant Gore, Honored at Lokmat Professional Icon Awards 2024 

Mr. Jayant Gore, Managing Director of Smita Holidays, was recently recognized at the Lokmat Professional Icon Awards 2024 for his exceptional contributions to the Travel & Tourism Industry. The award was presented by renowned Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey in the presence of notable personalities, including singer Priyanka Barve, advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, actor Pravin Tarde, and other distinguished guests.

The event celebrated excellence across various professional domains, with Mr. Gore’s visionary leadership and innovative approach in the travel and tourism sector standing out as a highlight. His dedication has significantly enhanced the reputation of Smita Holidays, earning him this well-deserved recognition.

The grandeur of the awards ceremony was elevated by the efforts of Lokmat Media, under the leadership of Sunjay Awate, Editor of Lokmat Pune, and Milan Darda, General Manager of Lokmat Pune. Key partners, including Majestique Landmarks (presenting partner) and J W Marriott (venue partner), added sophistication and elegance to the event, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

A Visionary Leader in Travel & Tourism

Mr. Gore’s relentless pursuit of excellence has propelled Smita Holidays to new heights, transforming it into a trusted brand in the industry. His innovative strategies have inspired trust among customers and peers alike, fostering growth and setting benchmarks in the travel sector. The recognition at the Lokmat Professional Icon Awards 2024 serves as a testament to Mr. Gore’s dedication and vision. It highlights the importance of innovation and perseverance, inspiring entrepreneurs and professionals across industries to strive for excellence.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we acknowledge the collaborative efforts of Lokmat Media, their esteemed partners, and the honorees who made the evening a success. The event not only honored outstanding individuals but also emphasized the value of celebrating achievements that inspire a brighter future for all.

http://www.smitaholidays.com/

http://www.smitainvestment.com/