Smita Thackerayji & Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj inaugurate the International Samudra Mahaarti Foundation

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],October 14: The ISMA foundation Inaugurated mission, vision, and logo in Mumbai by Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj and prominent Social Activist, Film Producer, and Social Activist Smt. Smita Thackeray . The ceremony took place on the special occasion of Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj’s birthday , adding a sacred significance to the event.

The International Samudra Mahaarti Foundation, under the guidance of Tulsiji Maharaj and Smt. Smita Thackeray Ji , is dedicated to a unique and ambitious mission. For the first time in the world , the Foundation will perform the Mahaarti in honor of Samudra Dev, the revered sea deity, through sacred ceremonies and rituals conducted at sea fronts. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of the oceans, inspiring respect for this vital resource and encouraging collective efforts for its preservation.

The Foundation also seeks to foster cultural unity by bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to participate in these rituals, promoting global harmony through shared spiritual and cultural practices.

When asked, Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj spoke about the importance of reconnecting with nature, especially the oceans, through the Mahaarti rituals. He explained that the Foundation’s mission is not just spiritual, but also about caring for the environment, urging everyone to protect and respect the oceans.

Smt. Smita Thackeray emphasized the Foundation's commitment to uniting people across cultural and religious boundaries, highlighting the importance of collective action in safeguarding both the environment and the shared spiritual heritage that connects humanity. She called for collaboration in preserving the natural world while nurturing the spiritual values that bind people together, stressing that these efforts will pave the way for lasting global peace and harmony.

The inauguration was attended by a host of distinguished guests, including acclaimed actor Shekhar Suman, popular actress Roshni Walia , Shadab Sabri, and Kripa Shankar Singh, among many other dignitaries, creating an atmosphere of unity and shared purpose.

