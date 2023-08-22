SMRATA Trust Extends Educational Support to 9 More Underprivileged Students, Imparts Hope for a Brighter Future

New Delhi (India), August 22: Sreenivasan Muniswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway (SMRATA), in its efforts to help the underprivileged kids and provide them with access to the best education, has offered to support the educational expenses of yet another 9 students from marginalized communities. These students, mostly girls and some of which are semi orphans, were unable to continue their studies as they could not afford to pay their academic fees due to their poor economic background.

SMRATA has already adopted 335 students, with the main objective of empowering girls and boys who are first-generation learners from marginalized communities and improving the standard of living of their families.

Dr.Sarat Addanki, chairman and founder of SMRATA, an NRI, Software Engineer and an Ayurvedic Doctor, has been involved in these philanthropic works for more than 2 decades now. Honorable Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Sri Bangaru Kishan Reddy Garu, while giving away cheques worth 5 lakh rupees, commended Dr.Sarat Addanki and the SMRATA Trust for the noble activities they have done in the field of Education, Health and Nutrition and expressed that these children will change the future of the country.

