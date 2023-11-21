SMRATA’s Health for All Initiative: Union Minister Kickstarts Hygiene Transformation in Telangana Schools

New Delhi (India), November 21: Sri G Kishan Reddy Garu, the Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, distributed offer letters to employees recruited by SMRATA, Sreenivasan Muniswamy Radha Addanki Trust Ayurway, assigned to oversee Housekeeping and Sanitation at Government High School Amberpet and Government High School Golnaka.

Dr. Sarat, upon observing the dire conditions of toilets in government schools, particularly impacting the health of children, especially girls, initiated a pilot project to adopt certain government schools in Telangana. As part of this project, SMRATA has hired sanitation staff to ensure clean and hygienic surroundings, particularly in the toilets, aiming to prevent infections, especially among girls.

As an integral component of the Health for All initiative, SMRATA is unwavering in its efforts to uphold the health and hygiene standards of the institutions under its care. In alignment with the Swachh Bharat initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr. Sarat has actively contributed to strengthening this endeavor. This includes the adoption of the M.N.J. Institute of Oncology & Regional Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, where SMRATA is committed to maintaining housekeeping and sanitation to the exacting standards of a corporate hospital. Additionally, the trust is actively engaged in raising awareness among patients about the vital importance of hygiene and cancer care.

