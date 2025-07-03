Smriti Irani gains powerful global ally: Naspers CEO joins as co-chair of Alliance for Global Good

New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality, launched at the World Economic Forum 2024, is accelerating its impact in India and beyond through policy reform, economic inclusion, and large-scale initiatives focused on capacity-building and economic empowerment for women.

The alliance is ensuring women are at the forefront of growth, bridging barriers in entrepreneurship, climate resilience, digital transformation, and care economy reforms.

Recently, joining this movement is the CEO of Naspers, Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, "I am honored to join the Alliance for Global Good as Co-Chair and to continue its vital work in advancing gender inclusion and equity. The Alliance's impactful engagement in shaping policies, fostering collaboration, and driving real change demonstrates the power of collective action."

"Having worked closely with Smriti as Chairperson of the B20 Task Force on Digital Transformation, I have seen firsthand the Alliance's commitment to creating ecosystems and nudges that ensure equitable growth. This shared vision of inclusive growth and shared prosperity aligns deeply with my values, and I am excited to contribute to building a future where every woman and underserved community can thrive in the digital age," Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa added.

Naspers is widely known to be one of the largest technology investors in the world.

Welcoming Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers South Africa, as Co-Chair, marks a strategic step in expanding South-South collaboration rooted in India's development models.

"I am eager to expand the footprint of the Alliance for Global Good in South Africa under the visionary leadership of Ms. Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa. Her exceptional commitment to inclusive growth, her strategic insight, and unwavering dedication to empowering women and underserved communities uniquely position her to drive meaningful change. With her strong leadership and deep understanding of the region's challenges and opportunities, I am confident that together, we can accelerate progress toward gender equity, economic inclusion, and sustainable development across South Africa," said Smriti Zubin Irani, Co-Chair of the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality.

At the heart of the Alliance's India strategy is SPARK - The 100k Collective, a flagship initiative poised to empower 1 lakh (100,000) women entrepreneurs across 300 districts, offering them structured support to transition from micro to medium-scale enterprises.

This initiative is backed by rigorous data mapping based on census and enterprise density to unlock the untapped potential of women-led businesses.

The Alliance has also collaborated with over 12,000 industry partners to foster gender-inclusive economic growth and published 10+ research papers influencing national policy - particularly on the care economy and the gendered impact of climate change.

