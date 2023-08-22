SMS-Lucknow Sets a New Benchmark in Education, Achieves an A+ Grade from NAAC

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22: School of Management Sciences, Lucknow (SMS-Lucknow) has been conferred an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the 2nd Cycle, with a remarkable score of 3.45. This is a significant achievement for SMS-Lucknow, which is now ranked 2nd amongst 756 Institutes of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow in NAAC grading.

The NAAC peer team visited SMS-Lucknow from July 17-18, 2023, to assess the institute's performance in terms of teaching, learning and evaluation, research, infrastructure, student support and governance. The team was impressed with the institute's high standards of education, its commitment to research and innovation, and its focus on student development.

“The institute is committed to providing quality education to its students and to making a significant contribution to the development of the nation,” commented by Mr. Sharad Singh Secretary & CEO, SMS Lucknow. The NAAC grading is recognition of SMS-Lucknow's excellence in all areas of its functioning.

“We are delighted to have received the A+ grade from NAAC,” said Dr. Manoj Mehrotra, Director, SMS Lucknow. “This is a recognition of our commitment to providing quality education to our students. We will continue to strive to maintain our high standards and to become a premier institute of management education in India.”

History and Achievements:

SMS-Lucknow was established in 2008 by the SMS Society. The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in management, engineering, and computer science. SMS-Lucknow is affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow and is approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the technical programs. For the undergraduate programs in Management, Commerce and Computer Applications the college is affiliated to the University of Lucknow.

The institute has a strong academic faculty with a proven track record of teaching and research. SMS-Lucknow also has a state-of-the-art infrastructure with well-equipped classrooms, laboratories, and libraries. The institute also has a number of student support services, including career counseling, placement assistance, and financial aid.

SMS-Lucknow has been consistently ranked among the top management institutes in India. Here are some of SMS-Lucknow's achievements and awards:

- NAAC A+ Grade: SMS-Lucknow was first awarded a B++ grade by NAAC in 2017. In 2023, the institute was again assessed for the 2nd Cycle by NAAC and awarded an A+ grade, with a score of 3.45.

- Excellence in Teaching: SMS-Lucknow has been awarded the "Education Leadership Award" by the Dewang Mehta National Education Award and ABP News for its outstanding contribution to management and technical education.

- Innovation in Education: SMS-Lucknow has been awarded the "Innovation in Education Award" by the World Human Resource Development Congress for its innovative approach to management education.

- Research: SMS-Lucknow has a strong research focus. The institute has published more than 200 research papers in international journals and conferences. The institute also features in the Limca Book of Records for its research and innovations.

- Placements: SMS-Lucknow has a strong track record of placements. In the past year, the institute has placed more than 90% of its students in top companies.

The NAAC accreditation is a significant milestone for SMS Lucknow, and it will help the institute to attract top students and faculty from across the country. It will also enable the institute to collaborate with other leading institutions of management education and research. It is a proud moment for the institute and its stakeholders.

For more information about SMS-Lucknow and its programs, please visit https://www.smslucknow.ac.in/

