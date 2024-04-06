Smt S R Mehta and Sir K P Cardiac Institute (Kikabhai Hospital) celebrated Silver Jubilee with felicitation of 15 Doctors & Distinguished Persons

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: Smt. Sushilaben R. Mehta & Sir Kikabhai Premchand Cardiac Institute, popularly known as Kikabhai Hospital, a super-specialized hospital for cardiac and orthopaedic, celebrated its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 glorious years of saving lives, with a function attended by around 400 renowned doctors, philanthropists, well-wishers on 29th March at The Ruby, Dadar (W), Mumbai.

To commemorate its Silver Jubilee Celebrations, the Hospital offered 25 per cent discount on OPD consultations and diagnostic procedures for 2835 patients from 28thMarch to 30thMarch, 2024. The Hospital also offered free treatment to immediate relatives of Shaheed Jawans (War Martyrs) during this period.

The Guests of Honour for the grand function were Ghanshyam Dholakia (Founder & MD of Harikrishna Exports P. Ltd., Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery), Dr Sudhanshu Bhattacharya (Renowned Cardio-thoracic Surgeon) and Russell Mehta (Managing Director of Rosy Blue, Grandson of Smt. Sushilaben R. Mehta).

As a part of celebrations, Doctors & Distinguished Persons were felicitated with awards for their achievements, outstanding dedication and service beyond the call of duty. They included Late Vijay Mathuradas Palicha (Hon. Secretary), Late Dr Sanjay Desai (Cardiac Surgeon), Late Dr Shripal Doshi ( Cardiac Surgeon), Late Dr/ Prasanna Nyaydish (Cardiologist), Dr Latha Chaudhari ( Medical Director), Dr Jagdish A. Parikh ( Cardiologist), Dr Dinyar F. Daruwalla (Cardiologist), Dr V.K. Shah ( Cardiologist), Dr Muthukrishnan Vishwanathan (Cardiologist), Dr Anil Damble (Cardiologist), Dr Nilen Shah (Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Ashutosh Chaudhari (Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Ajay Phadke (MD - Agilus Diagnostics), Asha Yogesh Mehta (Joint Hon. Secretary) and Rajiv D. Shah (Joint Hon. Secretary ).

Hiren Manubhai Shah, Chairman of Smt. S.R.Mehta & Sir K.P Cardiac Institute) stated that Our noble mission is to provide best of Cardiac and Orthopaedic treatments to common men at most affordable rates.

Kikabhai Hospital is centrally located at King's Circle, near Gandhi Market, Sion (East), Mumbai 400 022. It has state-of-the art Diagnostic Centre situated at Kalachowki, Lalbaug, Mumbai. This Centre offers various diagnostic facilities viz. CT scan, Gastroenterology, Pathology, Radiology, Dental, Physiotherapy and Ophthalmology etc all at very affordable rates with the latest equipment.

website: srmkpcardiac.com, https://youtu.be/MQQ26AjE28o

For further information, please contact on Email: account@srmkpcardiac.com

