SMT's CEO Bhargav Kotadia Appointed Co-Chair of FICCI Medical Devices Committee 2025-2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), one of India's leading cardiovascular medical devices companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bhargav Kotadia, CEO & Managing Director, as the Co-Chair of the FICCI Medical Devices Committee for 2025-2026. This marks the fourth consecutive year that SMT continues to hold this prestigious leadership position at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), a unique achievement within the Indian Medtech ecosystem.

FICCI, India's apex industry chamber with a legacy dating back to 1927, engages deeply with Government, industry, academia and research institutions to build sectoral growth and policy frameworks. The Medical Devices Committee plays a pivotal role in shaping India's Medtech agenda and sectoral priorities.

Accepting the appointment, Mr. Kotadia expressed his gratitude to FICCI President Mr. Anant Goenka and reaffirmed SMT's commitment to contributing towards India's rapidly evolving medical devices sector. Sharing his views on the appointment he commented "I am honoured to accept the position of Co-Chair of the FICCI Medical Devices Committee. The medical devices industry is recognized as one of India's most promising sectors, poised for significant growth over the coming decade, with industry estimates indicating the potential to reach around USD 30 billion by 2030. The sector's growth is central to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat, as India works towards becoming a global hub for healthcare manufacturing and innovation. With FICCI's continued leadership and strong collaboration between industry and government, we will work towards strengthening India's MedTech ecosystem, enhancing global competitiveness, and supporting sustainable, innovation-led growth."

He further emphasized that SMT will remain actively engaged with the Committee's initiatives, contributing to policy development, stakeholder consultations and thought leadership.

SMT's sustained leadership role within FICCI's Medical Devices Committee underscores the company's commitment to national and global healthcare priorities, innovation-driven manufacturing, and sectoral policy advocacy. Over the past years, SMT has actively contributed to advancing discussions on regulatory reforms, import substitution, R&D enhancement, Free Trade Agreements and adoption of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare delivery.

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) is a medical devices company with a portfolio of technologically advanced medical devices across vascular and structural heart intervention. SMT offers an extensive portfolio of products focusing on vascular intervention and was the first company in the world to receive CE certification for a DES with a biodegradable polymer. SMT has a global presence with its footprints in more than 75 countries, as on March 31, 2025.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated July 25, 2025 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the stock exchanges.

